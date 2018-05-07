GALLERY: Another classic year for ocean swim

OCEAN CLASSIC: Around 1200 signed on for this year's Byron Shire Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic and Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim.

TOGETHERNESS and Community were the watch words when around 1200 local and interstate swimmers signed on and splashed off for this year's 31st annual Byron Shire Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic (900 swimmers) and Byron Bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim (300 swimmers).

The infamous Main Beach sweep was not running so no race records were set but water conditions were said to be crystal clear.

There were more than 60 safety craft out on the water along the 2.2 kilometre course and Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club staff said there were no incidents during the race.

All proceeds from the races go to local community groups.

- Full race results are available at: www.byronbayoceanswimclassic.com.au/