Gai eyes rare double in Cauflield Cup with lightweight Wolfe

Linda Meech rides Wolfe to victory in the Coongy Cup. Picture: AAP

GAI Waterhouse has booked Beau Mertens to ride her emerging stayer Wolfe, in a bid to become the first trainer in 120 years to complete the Coongy-Caulfield Cup double.

With champion lightweights Kerrin McEvoy and Glen Boss in Sydney, and Victorians Dean Yendall and Ben Allen already booked in the Caulfield Cup, Waterhouse locked in Mertens for the ride.

Gusty Wolfe took the last entry into the Caulfield Cup with a strong win in the Group 3 Coongy Cup at Caulfield on Wednesday.

"The old win and you're in, I love the idea," Waterhouse said. "He's very lightly weighted."

The last horse to complete the Coongy/Caulfield Cup double was Dewey in 1899.

The five year-old Wolfe has had six wins from 10 starts.

"He's tough, very tough. He's bred in Japan and if you had to stand in that snow up to your eyeballs you'd be tough too," Waterhouse said.

"He's a very good horse and a very good stayer."

Trainer Gai Waterhouse was all smiles after Wolfe secured a start in the Caulfield Cup. Picture: AAP

The Japanese-bred stayer was crunched in Caulfield Cup markets after his Coongy win, going from $101 to $26 with the TAB.

A decision will be made on Thursday whether Wolfe attracts a weight penalty for the Melbourne Cup.

Linda Meech piloted Wolfe to victory in the Coongy, but the top Victorian jockey, by her own admission, claimed to be "a bit fat" to ride him on Saturday.

Meech partnered Wolfe at his two previous starts, including The Bart Cummings at Flemington when third behind Melbourne Cup contender Surprise Baby.

"It's nice to repay her (Waterhouse) faith," Meech said.

"I don't think I've ever wanted a horse to win more than that."

Wolfe enjoyed a dream run in transit, on the speed and kicked d strongly in the straight when challenged by Top Of The Range and Kiwia.

"He had that typical Gai Waterhouse polish on and didn't know when to stop," Meech said.

"I couldn't see why not (being competitive in the Caulfield Cup)... with the blinkers on he's much better, he's much sharper, he's more on his game.

"If he had them (blinkers) on at Flemington the other day he might've given Surprise Baby a hurry up and that's short enough in the market for the Melbourne Cup."