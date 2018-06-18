Gabi, Geoffrey rekindle rocky romance

”We never filed for a separation to clear that up. We will be renewing our vows and I will be writing a Rap song and performing it for Geoff at our vow renewal.” Instagram: GlittA FoxX (Gabi Grecko)

”We never filed for a separation to clear that up. We will be renewing our vows and I will be writing a Rap song and performing it for Geoff at our vow renewal.” Instagram: GlittA FoxX (Gabi Grecko)

AUSTRALIAN millionaire Geoffrey Edelsten and his on-again-off-again partner Gabi Grecko have officially announced they are back together and will renew their vows.

Gabi, 29, revealed the news via Instagram this morning during a live video with the medical entrepreneur.

The couple separated only five months after their 2015 wedding, but are understood to have rekindled their romance over Christmas.

Gabi, from the US, said in the Instagram video: 'Hi guys, I just wanted to tell you that we have a special announcement. We are getting married.'

Geoffrey added: 'Again,' before Gabi said: 'We're already married, we're still married. Just to let you know. We never filed for a separation to clear that up. We will be renewing our vows and I will be writing a rap song and performing it for Geoff'.

The video was filmed as the husband and wife were riding in the back of a limousine, with Gabi, a topless model, seen sporting a psychedelic shirt, white corset, pink knee high boots and lime green dreadlocks.

Geoffrey Edelsten and Gabi Grecko in 2015 after their low-key Melbourne wedding. Picture: Nathan Dyer

Geoffrey, 75, was donning an electric blue outfit. He said to the driver Gabi was 'a celebrity with over 100,000 followers'.

Gabi and Geoffrey had an intimate wedding in June 2015 at a Melbourne registry office before splitting up only months later, with Gabi moving back to New York.

In February last year, Edelsten said wife made him "sick to the stomach" after it was revealed Grecko had been involved in a sex romp on a private plane trip to Las Vegas with two New York police officers and three other men in 2013.

"I wish I never had anything to do with her - she makes me feel sick. The sooner we get divorced the better."

But rumours began swirling late last year that the pair were back on.

The couple reunited in a photo Gabi posted on her Instagram today. Picture: Instagram/Gabi Grecko