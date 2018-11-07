Future stars' time to shine

AN INSPIRING and excited group of young musicians have claimed their rightful places in the Mullum Music Festival Youth Mentorship Program.

The young performers will get one-on-one time with older more experienced festival performers and each will perform a 20 minute set at this year's festival.

The winner of the Under 15 category to be mentored by William Crighton was 11-year-old Murwillumbah school girl Emmagen Rain.

EXCITED: Under 15s winner Emmagen Rain-at back is GM of Mullum Music Fest, Nino Haggith. Lyn McCarthy

Earlier this year she was the People's Choice Winner at the Tamworth Country Music Busking Championship and previously won Channel 9's The Voice Competition at the Night Quarter in April.

She was also the youngest graduate at this year's junior Academy of Country Music in Tamworth and featured on the Main Stage at the Gympie Folk Festival.

Emmagen will perform on Thursday November 15 at the sold out Opening Night Gala

The only daughter of Byron Shire Councillor Sarah Ndiaye, 18-year-old Senegalese Australian singer/songwriter Aysha Ndiaye, was the voice that wowed the judges and she will be mentored by Shelly Brown.

"I still struggle with the vulnerability and anxiety that comes with performing and I would like to learn how to harness and overcome these feelings to become a powerful performer,” she said.

FOCUS: Winners of the band category, Loose Content, Aquila Tranz, Sam Sanders and Mill Stewart-Long. Lyn McCarthy

Festival patrons Husky will share their enormous knowledge with the Loose Content, the winners of the Band Category.

The three piece band comprised of Milla Stewart-Long, Sam Sanders and Aquila Tranz Porter are from Mullumbimby and all aged between 13-14.

The Sunshine Coast's 17 year old boy wonder Izack Hunt took out the Songwriting Category and will be mentored by Lior.

His music has been recognised by the Queensland Music Awards for the Indigenous Section and he was a semi-finalist in their International Songwriting Competition.

The festival is now in its ninth year the 9th year and Youth Mentorship organiser Tom Whitaker said the quality of the applicants was high.

"There were plenty of applications from a diverse range of acts aged from 7-21 years with entries coming from as far afield as Sydney and the Sunshine Coast,” he said.

"The Mentorships sessions happen with the support of Mullumbimby High School, as we use their music rooms to prepare a 20 minute performance for the festival,” Tom said.

"They each have an hour with their mentor to play their set and get feedback- on stagecraft, the order of the songs, on vocalisation, on performance and other technical aspects of performance.

"The the mentor then goes with the young musician to the performance and helps them set up and sound check as its an important part of the process for a young musician to know how to manage!'

The 11th annual Mullum Music Festival takes place from 15-18 November and is a family-friendly event that takes over the streets, cafes and halls of Mullumbimby.

For any more info about program and tix go to: www. mullummusicfestival.com