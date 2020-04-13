Future of coastal property’s planning proposal considered

A planning proposal that would allow separately-owned lots within the 111 hectare estate will go back before the council this week.

A PLANNING proposal seeking changes to a large coastal property will go before Byron Shire Council's planning meeting on Thursday.

The proposal relates to the 111-hectare property known as The Linnaeus Estate, located on The Coast Rd at Broken Head.

It seeks changes to the Byron Local Environmental Plans from 2014 and 1988 to allow the creation of a neighbourhood community title scheme involving 33 neighbourhood lots.

Each of those lots can be privately owned and would be a minimum of 250m in size and would contain no more than one dwelling each.

A further lot would be in shared ownership.

The council earlier considered the planning proposal last February and Gateway Determination was issued by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment on May 29.

The proposal went on public exhibition in July and August last year.

The estate is a "private education facility providing academic, cultural and vocational programs",

There is existing approval for 33 freestanding accommodation units, 20 of which have been built.

In a report dated July 2019, the council's staff said the proposed changes would replace the "existing complicated trust/leasehold deed arrangement" with a community title system which is "more robust, easier to understand and open to external management for conflict resolution".

In the new report that will go before the meeting, staff said the application could submit a development application for a community title subdivision under the existing planning controls.

Legal advice to the council recommends they don't proceed with one of the proposed changes, to the Byron LEP 1988, which could risk liability to the council "because the zone is located within what is highly likely to be the coastal erosion zone".

Staff have recommended the council withdraw its support for the planning proposal and ask the Minister of Planning to halt the changes.

They have also recommended a move to "hold discussions with the applicant to establish options for proceeding with the proposed community title subdivision".

This could be either through a DA and "merit-based assessment", or after changes to planning rules.

Councillors have also been recommended to ask for a further report considering options for changes to the Byron LEP 2014.