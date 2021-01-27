ABC Hobart reporter Edith Bevin was told off for interrupting a minute’s silence at an Invasion Day rally.

An "extremely distressed" Tasmanian has reportedly filed an official complaint with the ABC after a reporter interrupted the minute's silence at Hobart's Invasion Day rally to perform a live cross.

Edith Bevin was speaking to the camera, making remarks on "how many people have turned up" when she was confronted by a woman who repeatedly asked "how dare you?"

The reporter pushed through, even when a man, presumably the camera operator, tried to move the woman away.

"Excuse me, don't touch me," the woman said.

Another man went on to block the camera before he was pushed aside as the live link was cut. News anchor Ros Childs said: "We'll perhaps go back to Edith when the minute's silence has been completed."

A subscriber to the Vigilante News, an online news site with more than 123,000 followers, reportedly filed an official complaint with the ABC over the incident.

"I'm writing in to express my deep sadness and concern at the action of your staff today at the Hobart Invasion Day rally," the letter states.

" … Mid minute of silence, Edith chose to start reporting her prepared script.

"Once the silence had concluded and the speeches started again, a lady confronted Edith about her poor choice and timing. The camera man came forward and tried to shove the lady out of the way to try and keep filming.

" … No apology was given to the people who called out this action by either the reporter, camera man, or producer.

"I would like to know how such a respected news outlet as ABC lets producers and news teams make such deeply disrespectful and insensitive decisions. Would any member of your team start their talk to camera during the minute of silence for Remembrance Day?"

The ABC has been sought for comment.

Originally published as Fury grows over ABC's 'disrespectful' act