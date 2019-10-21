Fury as man burns ‘$16,000’ of Caramilk

It is the chocolate block that has officially sent Australia into a spin.

But despite desperate people spending up to $1000 on a bar of Cadbury Caramilk on eBay, it seems one person is definitely not a fan.

Kyle Sandilands' manager Bruno Bouchet, who also moonlights as "The List King" on social media, has revealed he's not into the taste of the limited-edition white chocolate and caramel block after trying it for himself.

But the former Kyle & Jackie O radio show producer, who is also known for his controversial confectionary ranking lists, has taken his loathing of the (delicious) sweet treat to extreme lengths by setting an entire box of the stuff on fire after.

And looking at the reaction online, it has left many of Caramilk's loyal fans utterly furious.

"I burned the 16 blocks of Caramilk because I wanted to take this horrific product off our streets," Bruno told news.com.au.

Bruno Bouchet has caused a stir after he threw 16 highly sought-after blocks of Cadbury Caramilk onto a fire. Picture: Instagram / Bruno Bouchet

"If I can save one person from having the disgusting experience I had, then I'll die a happy man.

"What makes Caramilk so terrible is the lack of flavour and it's plastic-like texture. Where's that love, passion effort that Cadbury put into the Marvellous Creations range? Caramilk lovers are simply sheep who are led to believe they love the product when in actual fact they're falling for the oldest marketing trick in the book: 'limited edition'."

In an act that has proven to be pure torture for fans of the unique chocolate, Bruno filmed the moment he dumped the 16 blocks into his barbecue, declaring he was "burning $16,000 worth of chocolate".

Many have declared his savage act ‘a crime’. Picture: Instagram / Bruno Bouchet

"I'd rather bite into asbestos, this is horrible," he declared as he threw the blocks on the BBQ. "No human should ever have to endure the pain of eating these."

But the savage act has caused a furious outburst from Caramilk fans who described Bruno as a "monster".

"You sir are a monster," one person wrote on Instagram.

"Must be a Cadbury fruit and nut case," another teased, referring to a more traditional bar Cadbury is known for.

"This has caused me so much pain," one woman added.

"OMG Bruno! Noooo!!! I can't support this at all! Its nearly a crime to waste all that beautiful chocolate," another raged.

One pointed out: "So many people would be losing their minds right now."

Others, however, agreed with Bruno's sentiment, calling the stuff "rancid".

"I could not agree more. Hideous stuff," one said.

"All milk chocolate should BURN!" another declared.

"Bet that smoke reeks as rancid as Caramilk tastes," another spat.

Despite the controversy, Bruno doesn't seem too fazed.

"I'm sure there'll be some outrage, but it's important to know I did this to protect people's tastebuds," he told news.com.au. "You may be angry with me but know that my motivations were good and honourable."

Last week it was revealed Cadbury Caramilk bars were being listed on online auction site eBay for hugely inflated prices after the beloved chocolate bar was returned to Aussie stores last month due to consumer demand.

The bar retails for $4.80 in Australia and is currently listed on sale at Woolworths for $3.

But shoppers have complained of struggling to find the hugely popular bars in stock, saying they are routinely sold out at local stores.

The limited-release flavour, originally rolled out in 2018, was re-released in September this year after Cadbury said it had listened to consumers who overwhelmingly loved the golden bar.

However, many have claimed the hybrid chocolate tastes different this time around, causing Cadbury to issue a comment claiming it's possible the blend percentages could be slightly different block to block.

"Beware guys - the flavour IS NOT the same, does not have that depth it had in last year's batch," one person posted in the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group.

"They must have changed the recipe it's just like white chocolate."

In a statement to news.com.au, a Cadbury spokesman said the new batch of Caramilk could taste differently but not because the recipe had changed.

"We know that the caramel notes of Caramilk get stronger over time, and given how fresh this new batch is, we anticipate the caramel flavour to become stronger," the statement read.

"While there will always be slight differences in the taste of a product depending on the individual batch and seasonal variances, the ingredients remain the same."

