Rafael Nadal got things off his chest.
Tennis

Furious Nadal clips tennis organisers

11th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

A VISIBLY agitated Rafael Nadal has delivered a backhander to ATP Cup organisers, complaining about scheduling after a rare singles loss.

Spain scraped through to book a semi-final date with Australia but the world No.1 was not at his best on Friday - and into the early hours of Saturday -   losing in straight sets to Belgium's David Goffin and going down a set in the deciding doubles rubber.

With partner Pablo Carreno Busta, Nadal won the match in a super tiebreak, Roberto Bautista Agut's earlier singles victory ensuring the favourites progressed to the last four.

But Nadal was from happy.

Rafa wasn’t happy.
At first he complained about the lack of ventilation in Ken Rosewall Arena, but quickly broadened his attack to the tournament scheduling.

"David played a great match. Better than me. I was suffering a lot physically today. Was big humidity," he said.

"But at the same time it is fair to say that we are in the worst position to play the final eight, because we came from Perth.

"That's these three hours' time changing, different weather conditions, playing against a team that have been here for the last ten days, and we are the only team coming from Perth and playing until the last day of Perth and arriving here during the evening with jet lag, with everything.

"And today we had very heavy conditions out there, so probably we had the worst situation possible to play this tie."

Russia's Daniil Medvedev had also complained about his side's move from Perth on Thursday, saying he'd slept only five hours in two days and that the conditions were very different on the eastern seaboard.

He did, however, win his quarter-final singles match in Sydney, helping his side through to the last four.

Several players have struggled when changing cities, Australian Alex de Minaur notably completely missing a smash against Great Britain's Dan Evans, appearing to lose the ball in the surrounds of the new roof.

News Corp Australia

