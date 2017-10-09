News

'Funniest lady on Instagram' Celeste Barber coming to Byron

ACTOR, writer, comedian and internet sensation Celeste Barber became viral with images like this one.
ACTOR, writer, comedian and internet sensation Celeste Barber became viral with images like this one. FACEBOOK
Javier Encalada
by

ACTOR, comedian, writer and internet sensation Celeste Barber is coming to Byron Bay.

The 'funniest lady on Instagram' has confirmed her first Northern Rivers show, called Challenge Accepted.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The "hilarious queen of Instagram" will explains the story behind some of her most famous images, her new relationship with famous people, and the stalkers, fans and comments that get under her skin.

The phenomenon that is #celestechallengeaccepted began in January 2015, as a fun experiment to see what it would look like for an average person to photograph herself doing rich people's things.

In just 12 months Celeste Barber became a global success with her Facebook fan page gaining more than 717,000 followers and #celestechallengeaccepted has clocked up more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

The international reach and appeal of this comic 'everywoman' has attracted some high profile fans including Robbie Williams, Ashton Kutcher , George Takei, Cindy Crawford and Kris Jenner, to name a few.

The 90-minute show will be a 16+ event with tickets for sale now at byroncentre.com.au.

Topics:  celeste barber instafamous instagram star northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Model and DJ’s glam Byron Bay wedding

Model and DJ’s glam Byron Bay wedding

MODEL turned international DJ Brooke Evers didn’t want a traditional wedding. So, it came as no surprise when she started DJing in her wedding dress.

NSW about to cop its heaviest rain since March

The Bureau of Meteorology's eight day rainfall forecast shows much of the east coast could be about to cop a soaking after months of tinder dry conditions.Source:Supplied

Eastern Australia's tinder dry spring is about to come to an end

Byron mayor: Do we have to build a fence around ourselves?

Welcome to Byron Bay. No, not you, tourist.

Tourist town in crisis, but mayor says they are told to "suck it"

Backlash over Mandy Nolan's 'dear tourist' letter

Mandy Nolan is a Byron-based comedian.

READERS have reacted to her outpouring of grief over tourists

Local Partners