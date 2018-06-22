Spade’s ‘heartbroken’ father dies before funeral

The funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade will be held in Kansas. Picture: Getty

The funeral for fashion designer Kate Spade will be held in Kansas. Picture: Getty

JUST weeks after designer Kate Spade died by suicide and one night before her funeral, her father, Earl Frank Brosnahan, Jr., passed away at the age of 89.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89," the family said in a statement.

"He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing."

Spade has been buried to rest during a service in Kansas City, where she was born.

Services for Spade were planned for 3pm (6am AEST) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church.

Her father, before his death, said it was the same church where Spade's grandparents were married.

Kate Spade died at age 55. Picture: AP

Spade died on June 5 in her New York City home. She was 55 and had a 13-year-old daughter.

Spade was working as an accessories editor at Mademoiselle magazine when she launched her company with husband Andy Spade in 1993.

Kate Spade with husband Andy (R) and brother-in-law David Spade (L). Picture: Getty.

Andy Spade said the designer suffered depression and anxiety for many years and in a statement released earlier this month said his wife was regularly seeing a doctor and was taking medication for her condition.

He said he and his wife had been living separately in the 10 months before her death but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

Kate Spade poses with her handbags and shoes in her New York store. Picture: AP

Coach, now known as Tapestry, bought the Kate Spade brand last year for $US2.4 billion ($3.25 billion). Kate and Andy Spade recently had started a new handbag company, Frances Valentine.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a Kansas City animal shelter.