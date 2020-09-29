Funds to make town more pedestrian-friendly

Byron Shire Council has received a grant to help make Mullumbimby more people-friendly. Picture: Brad Hunter

BYRON Shire Council has received a $250,000 state government grant to make Mullumbimby's Burringbar St more people friendly.

A total of 27 regional councils, and 14 within Greater Sydney, received granted as part of the Streets as Shared Spaces grant program.

The scheme offers councils a chance to pilot new ideas to make main streets and town centres safer shared spares within a 12 month period.

The grant was secured with a collaborative application from the Mullumbimby Chamber of Commerce, the Place Planning Collective and Creative Mullumbimby.

Byron mayor Simon Richardson welcomed the grant.

"Anybody who has been to Mullumbimby lately knows how hectic the traffic is and we are really excited to have some money to be able to trial some new ways to better manage traffic as well as tap into all the things that make Mullum such a special place," Cr Richardson said.

"We will be trialling a traffic diversion, reducing the speed for through traffic in Burringbar Street, as well as creating spaces for people to sit, relax, eat and socialise."

The project will involve the temporary reshaping of the Burringbar and Stuart St intersection.

"This Talking Street project was the number one priority of the Mullumbimby Masterplan which was developed with the community and endorsed by Council last year," Cr Richardson said.

"To receive this grant from the state government for this project not only allows us to start turning the priorities of the masterplan into realities, but it's also a great way for this amazing community to start rebuilding itself in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The council's Place Activation team is liaising with community groups to ensure the collaborative nature of the project.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's Group Deputy Secretary of Place, Design and Public Spaces, Alex O'Mara, said the Department had received a huge influx of proposals.

"We look forward to sharing the positive results and learning from Byron Shire Council's Streets as Shared Spaces experience," Ms O'Mara said.