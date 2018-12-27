Menu
Login
GOFUNDME: A Gofundme campaign has been launched for Lennox Head man Mick Murphy who was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries and he remains in a critical condition.
GOFUNDME: A Gofundme campaign has been launched for Lennox Head man Mick Murphy who was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries and he remains in a critical condition. Supplied
News

Funds pour in for man injured in skateboard accident

27th Dec 2018 3:00 PM

A LENNOX Head man remains in a serious, but stable condition following a skateboarding accident last week.

Mick Murphy was found unconscious on the road around 1.45am on December 20 and was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries.

A Gofundme campaign set up by family friend Brie Ledingham hoped to raise $20,000 to help Mr Murphy and his family.

She said: "Mick Murphy, a Lennox local, surfer, bricky husband and father was in a skateboarding accident. He was airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition. He has two beautiful daughters and a loving wife, please help this beautiful family".

Mr Murphy's sister-in-law updated the post, saying: "Nicky has asked me to please thank everyone for all your kind messages throughout this difficult time. She has been truly overwhelmed with all the love and support that everyone is sending. We cant reply to everyone individually sorry. Mike is in ICU and stable but we just have to take it day by day. She asks you please send all your love, strength and prayers their way. Thank you xx".

To date, 188 people have raised $17,110 through the campaign.

go fund me mick murphy skateboard
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    Rewarded for hard work

    Rewarded for hard work

    News Byron High Dux praises school support

    Local Partners