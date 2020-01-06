Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

STARS AND HEROES: Jimmy Willing, Tex Perkins, Bernard Fanning, Andrew Stockdale and Mark 'Kram' Maher with members of the NSW Rural Fire Service.

THE online auction side of Make It Rain 2020 fundraiser has received bids for a total of almost $75,000 by 4pm Monday.

The training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online auction has received a bid for $20,700, keeping it at the top of the list.

A half-day song writing session with Bernard Fanning and a full day of recording at Ian Haug’s Airlock Studio is currently sitting with a bid of $10,050.

A Maton SRS808 s-n 18300 guitar signed by members of Powderfinger is currently going for $6100.

A tennis lesson or a game for three people with Pat Rafter is going for $6550.

$5600 is the biggest bid for a surf session around the NSW/Queensland border with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson.

An etching by artist Ben Quilty has a current bid of $5100.

A golden ticket for two to the Fortitude Music Hall to all publicly ticketed 2020 concerts is at $4250.

A chance for four people to brew their own beer at Stone and Wood is currently going for $3050.

A personal styling session at Spell and the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay boutique with Isabella Pennefather, as well as champagne on arrival and a $500 voucher to spend at the shop has a current bid of $3200.

A new addition to the list, dinner for four people with The Mentalist star Simon Baker, has received a bid for $2900 so far.

A surfboard owned and signed by surfing great Stephanie Gilmore has received a bid for $2800.

A farmers market trip and a two hour cooking class with chef Shannon Bennett with Manu Fidel as sous chef and sommelier has a bid for $2550.

Both Wednesday and Thursday’s live music shows at The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay have now sold out.

The January 8 show sold out over the Christmas period and will feature Wolfmother, ARC (members of Spiderbait, You Am I, Jet and Even), Jackson Carroll and Monica Frances.

The January 9 show sold out hours after it was confirmed that on top of the star-studded line up, Hollywood leading man Chris Hemsworth would act as MC for the evening.

If you missed out on tickets, jump over and join the waitlist for alerts about tickets becoming available.

The musicians confirmed for the second show are Bernard Fanning, T’N’T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, plus Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups featuring The Buffalo Gals.

The live music shows and online auctions will benefit the NSW RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast brigades.

Make it Rain was the brainchild of Northern Rivers artists Tex Perkins, Mark ‘Kram’ Maher and Bernard Fanning.

The online auction at makeitrain2020.com.au closes on January 24.