Northern Rivers couple Tal SIlver and Natashya Folkwell with their son Safi.
Fundraiser for local toddler raises $10,000 in one day

Javier Encalada
4th Sep 2020 3:30 PM

A FUNDRAISER for a nine-month old Byron Bay toddler in need of urgent surgery has raised more than $10,000 in 24 hours.

Parents Tal Silver and Natashya Folkwell created the campaign after their son Safi was born with a rare congenital birth defect that needs to be resolved before his first birthday.

The toddler was born with a defect of the urethra and penis called hypospadias and chordee.

Hypospadias is when the opening of the urethra (the tube that carries urine from the bladder through the penis) is not located at the tip, where it should be.

Chordee is when there is severe curvature.

Due to the severity of the young boy's case, successful reconstruction will require two, or possibly three, highly-specialised surgeries.

 

 

The couple is trying take Safi to the Hypospadias Specialty Center near Dallas, Texas, USA.

The Hypospadias Specialty Center is one of the only practices in the world dedicated to hypospadias care and has a success rate of 90 per cent with severe cases.

"We're aiming to have Safi's first stage of surgery by December 2020 and his second stage around June 2021," the couple said on their fundraiser page.

"Hopefully, there will be no need for Safi to undergo a third stage of surgery; however if required, we will try to have it done by December 2021.

"Each surgery must take place at a minimum of six months apart. We will need to spend two weeks in Dallas, Texas, during each stage of surgery for post-operative recovery."

The total cost for both trips is estimated to be $50,000.

The GoFundMe page created for Safi has received fund from 145 donations so far by 3pm Friday, only 24 hours after being created, with $10,540 already secured.

