Funding for councils to better understand, manage flood risk

Ballina Shire Council has received more than $200,000 to help mitigate flood risk.

THREE North Coast councils will share in a cut of $5.9 million in State Government funding to help better manage and understand their flood risk.

Projects proposed by Ballina and Byron Shire Councils and the Rous County Council were among the 28 approved for funding under the Floodplain Grants Scheme.

Ballina Shire Council received the largest investment from the 2016/17 round with $266,000 allocated to help develop the The Ballina Island and West Ballina Flood Protection Feasibility Study and Plan.

The strategy to protect the existing urban footprint of Ballina Island and West Ballina from flood risk and sea level rises.

A $130,000 boost was provided to the North Byron Flood Risk Management Study and Plan while $40,000 was given to The Tuckean Floodgate Management Plan Review.

The review hoped to inform and update the Richmond Catchment flood model by providing a refinement of scale to allow feeder canals, drains and tidal variation inclusion.

State Minister for Justice Michael Keenan and Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant announced the successful projects.

Mr Keenan said recent flood events have made it "increasingly clear that communities need to become resilient in the face of natural disasters.”

"Funding for these 28 projects will enable councils to make informed decisions on the best way to invest in flood mitigation and better manage the risk posed by floods.

"Our governments are working together to strengthen capabilities in the community, and this funding will continue to assist many local councils to develop strategies to mitigate their flood risk.”

Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant stressed the importance of the role councils play in understanding and managing the flood risk in their local government areas.

"Local councils are integral in responding to floods and in the subsequent recovery processes. This funding will assist councils better prepare for floods in the years to come,” Mr Grant said.

"By enabling councils to better understand and manage flood risks we can help minimise some of the devastation caused by flooding.”

The successful applicants of the scheme's 2017/18 funding rounds would be announced in the coming months.