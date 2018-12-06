Fun-filled Saturday coming up at Heritage House

LOTS TO SEE AND DO: Gracie Vinfield, 2, of Bangalow, explores the new playground at Bangalow Parklands.

TIME flies when you're having fun - especially in Bangalow.

One year ago this weekend the picturesque town had one of its biggest days, with a no-paid-parking rally in full cry, the designers' market happening in the public school grounds and the first Richmond Tweed Regional Library mobile library relocation trial taking place at Heritage House.

The Mobile Library is back at 9am this Saturday, together with book stalls, coffee and scones, storytelling for children, pop-up library with games to play and even a Storyboard Van writers' workshop for eight to 12-year-olds.

"Three hundred people graced Heritage House and Bangalow Parklands last year using the mobile library, drinking coffee and eating fresh-baked scones and listening to the local literati telling us about their library experiences,” Heritage House spokesperson Mary Nelson said.

"This is an invitation to come along and see what a great space we have in the parklands area and what a wonderful resource our mobile library is for our community.

"The newly opened Bangalow Playground is ready to welcome kids of all ages and there will be the opportunity to chat with Bangalow community groups and see what's happening in the area and if you feel so inclined, join in on what they have planned for 2019.

"We'd love to hear your thoughts on permanently locating the RTRL mobile library to around the back in Deacon St and how we can improve access to all the facilities in the Bangalow Parklands.

"Don't forget Bangalow Heritage House will be closed for major renovations from Friday, December 21, until mid-2019 so this will be your last chance to try our delicious daily-baked scones and jam and cream.”