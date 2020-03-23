FULL LIST: What’s closed or changed due to COVID-19

Bars and pubs have been required to close from 12 noon today.

WITH a shutdown on "non-essential" services, bars and clubs across the Byron Shire have closed their doors.

Some are offering bottle shop services only while others have closed their doors completely.

Byron Bay Services Club

The services club is closed as of today.

Beach Hotel Byron Bay

This popular venue had been open for coffee this morning but will be closed.

The accommodation is remaining operational and the bottle shop will be open as well.

The Northern Hotel

From 12 noon today onwards, only the bottle shop will be operating.

Hotel Brunswick

"As we're sure you are all aware, all non essential businesses are to close in the next 48 hours.

"This is sad news for us, but it feels better knowing that these changes will help slow the spread and in turn save lives!

"We will be trading tomorrow as a bottle shop only and offering some really great specials... so make sure you swing by and stock up.

"We will be using this down time to get our creative juices flowing, so when the time comes to reopen we will have something spectacular in store for you all... #secretshow!"

Balcony Bar and Oyster Co

Closed as of today.

Billinudgel Hotel

This pub was closed as of midday today but is still serving takeaway alcohol (no food).

The Sticky Wicket Bar

This Byron Bay bar posted to social media on Thursday, days before the official shutdown order for non-essential services.

"At this time, we have made the decision to close our doors and cease operations until this public health crisis is resolved," the post read.

"It was not a decision we made lightly.

"However, we feel that the health of our staff, our customers, our families, and our broader community is the highest priority.

"By remaining open we are putting you at risk - and we are sending a signal to the public that social distancing and self-isolation are not necessary or should not be taken seriously."

"We feel strongly that extreme social distancing and ideally self-isolation is the right action for all of us to take at this time and we want to stand behind our beliefs, rather than wait for a directive that may come too late.

"Being proactive now is the right and responsible thing to do and it is our hope that acting now will help contribute to ending this crisis more quickly.

"We also hope that our decision to cease operations now will also set a precedent for other businesses in our community (and beyond) to take action now.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our customers and to our amazing crew of staff.

"We will keep in touch over the coming weeks with regard to our plans to reopen as soon as it is responsible to do so."

Ocean Shores Tavern

Ocean Shores Tavern posted to Facebook today to confirm they would be closed, although the bottle shop will be operating.

"Team Tav wishes to send out big love to all our customers and the community as we all bunker down to protect our health," they said.

"We are always in awe by the strength and support of this community in the face of adversity, flooding, bushfires, and rallying to fundraise for those in need.

"2020 has been one wild ride, and we will get through this."

The tavern will only have the bottle shop from today and will "be putting systems in place for home delivery".

"We will continue to do our best to be here for you with high vibes, just not high fives," they said.

The tavern had yesterday announced the suspension of all events yesterday and urged people to "rest up at home" and "keep washing our mitts".

St Elmo Dining Room and Bar

Also ahead of the official shutdown, Byron's St Elmo posted on Saturday that they would be closing for the time being.

"This is a temporary move, but one that we feel is absolutely necessary given the current situation we are in," they said in a post online.

"Not only is it not financially viable for us to remain operating at the moment, but morally, we don't want to play a part in the spreading of disease either. We are in a real catch 22 situation here.

"It's either income or health and safety that we compromise, and we could not carry the burden of having someone contaminated within our walls - staff or customers.

"Having done the math, takeaway and delivery is just not a viable option for our business, and there are many other amazing local businesses you can support who provide this option, and you should continue to support them as much as you can.

"We will continue to reassess the situation week to week, and as soon as it is safe for us to do so, we will re-open our doors."

Mullumbimby High School

As per the current statewide approach, Mullumbimby High School is still operating today.

In a letter to parents and carers, the school said classes would be operating today.

"More information will be provided on Monday about Tuesday onwards," the letter said.

Students or staff who are unwell should not attend school.

The school canteen is open, with a limited menu.

NAPLAN cancelled

The Education Council agreed on Friday not to proceed with NAPLAN 2020.

This will see the cancellation of online practise testing from March 23-April 9, online tests between May 12 and 22 and paper tests between May 12 and 15.

Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay

This popular Byron club made the call to close their doors before the Prime Minister announced "non-essential" businesses would be closing down

"It was not a decision we made lightly," they said in a social media post.

"However, we feel that the health of our staff, our customers, our families, and our broader community is the highest priority.

"By remaining open we are putting you at risk - and we are sending a signal to the public that social distancing and self-isolation are not necessary or should not be taken seriously.

'NASTY SHOCK': Local businesses heartbroken over shut-down

Mullumbimby Drill Hall

"For the safety of everyone involved with the theatre, last week the Theatre Company made the decision to cancel all performances until at least May when the situation will be reassessed. This means there will be no Drill Hall Film Society screenings for at least March and April and the season of Switzerland has been postponed, hopefully to the same time in 2021.

"Following yesterday's announcement, that NSW will shutdown non-essential services over the next 24 hours, we have made the difficult decision to also halt all classes and other activities at the Drill Hall until further notice.

"We apologise to everyone affected. At the moment we live in a rapidly changing world.

"Keep well and we will see you back at the Drill in better times."

Crystal Castle

"We are open! We are an open air venue with plenty of space for social distancing.

"Our cafe is now 100 per cnet takeaway, so you can enjoy your food and drinks on our new seating around the 10 acres of gardens."

Distillery goes to hand sanitiser

Don't worry about the shortage in the big shops; Lord Byron Distillery is selling hand sanitise.

In a post on social media, the distillery said things were "definitely not business as usual" but the distillery is remaining open for now, with "enhanced cleaning and operating procedures".

"As a local community, we can't fight Covid-19 if we don't have access to hand sanitiser," the post read.

"So to do our part, Lord Byron Distillery has stepped in to help.

"We are temporarily making hand sanitiser.

"We are doing this at cost and guarantee we do not make any profit from its production."

The hand sanitiser is naturally made and available at their cellar door, Unit 7, 4 Banksia Drive in the Arts and Industrial Park, open Tuesday to Saturday 12-5pm.