FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

We’ve pulled together interactive maps and a list of all the speed cameras across the state as the lockdown lifts and the Easter long weekend begins.

As Queensland opens up and holiday makers are roaring to hit the roads this Easter, The Courier-Mail has determined where the state's most lucrative speed and red light cameras are positioned, with one Gold Coast speed camera alone raking in over $16,000 per day.

The state's five worst hot spots for drivers speeding and running red lights have been revealed, with the five locations drawing in an eye-watering amount of money.

An intersection at Broadbeach Waters, Mount Gravatt-Capalaba Rd, the Pacific My in Loganholme, Kangaroo Point's Main St and the Bruce Hwy at Burpangary East raked in just shy of a gobsmacking $20 million in just one year.

The accumulative $19.8 million equates to $54,247 a day, or just shy of $40 (37.67) per minute.

The worst place to cop a fine for speeding or running red lights was the the Gold Coast intersection of Bermuda and Rudd Streets in Broadbeach Waters, which in one year attracted 28,522 infringement notices at a cost of approximately $5.98 million - or $16,383 a day, or $481 an hour, or just shy of $11.40 a minute.

For other locations, such as the intersection of Mount Gravatt-Capalaba Rd, MacKenzie, at the Gateway Motorway merge, which ranked at number two on the likeliest road for speeding drivers to get caught out, signs alerting drivers to fixed speed and red light cameras seemingly did very little.

The popular stretch of road clocked up 19,363 fines, while of the near 20 million vehicles that passed the fixed speed camera on the Pacific Mwy at Loganholme, fines were issued to 16,006 of drivers who failed to obey road rules.

While 15,236 fines were issued to motorists after more than 6.5 million cars drove past the Main St, Kangaroo Point speed camera.

Coming in at number five on the list of most expensive spots for drivers was the mobile speed camera on the Bruce Hwy at Burpengary East, which caught drivers over 15,100 times.

The average price of speeding fines in Queensland is $210, according to police, who released the details of the five worst speeding and red light running spots in the lead up to the Easter long weekend.

Monetary penalties for speeding motorists currently sit anywhere between $177 right up to a hefty $1245, while some more outrageous speeds could also attract points and license suspension.

For any motorist caught doing less than 13km/h over the speed limit, the penalty is $177, however increases to $266 for drivers sitting between 13km/h and 20km/h over the limit.

Motorists travelling at more than 20km/h over the limit but no more than 30km/h over the limit will be slapped with $444, which then increases by nearly a third, to $622 when travelling between 30km/h and 40km/h over the limit.

For those caught driving at more than 40km/h, the penalty increases astronomically, to a whopping $1245 fine, eight points and a six month driving suspension.

FULL LIST OF SPEED CAMERAS ACROSS QUEENSLAND

FIXED SPEED CAMERAS

Airport Link tunnel in Brisbane

Bruce Highway at Burpengary

CLEM7 Tunnel in Brisbane

Gold Coast Highway at Broadbeach

Gold Coast Highway at Southport

Legacy Way Tunnel in Brisbane

Main Street at Kangaroo Point (approaching the Story Bridge)

Nambour Connection Road at Woombye

Nicklin Way at Warana

Pacific Motorway at Gaven

Pacific Motorway at Loganholme

Pacific Motorway at Tarragindi

Sunshine Motorway at Mooloolaba (Mountain Creek)

Warrego Highway at Redwood

Warrego Highway at Muirlea (Ipswich)

POINT TO POINT SPEED CAMERAS

Bruce Highway between Johnston Road, Glass House Mountains and Caloundra Road, Landsborough.

Bruce Highway, southbound from Landsborough to Elimbah

MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS

There are 3000 mobile speed camera sites in Queensland selected using strict criteria with crash history being the primary reason.

Mobile speed cameras.

COMBINED RED LIGHT AND SPEED CAMERAS

Brisbane area and Gold Coast 21

Red light cameras are now at the intersection of Kingston and Loganlea roads.

Beaudesert Road at the intersection with Compton Road, Calamvale

Bermuda Street at the intersection with Christine Ave, Burleigh Waters

Bermuda Street at the intersection with Rudd Street, Broadbeach Waters

Brisbane-Beenleigh Road at the intersection with Castile Crescent, Edens Landing

Clontarf-Anzac Ave Road at the intersection with Boardman Road, Kippa-Ring

Gympie Road at the intersection with Robinson Road West, Aspley

Kingston Road at the intersection with Muchow Road, Waterford West

Logan Road at the intersection with Newnham Road, Upper Mount Gravatt

Lutwyche Road at the intersection with Norman Ave, Lutwyche

Lutwyche Road at the intersection with Kedron Park Road, Kedron

Lutwyche Road at the intersection with Norman Ave, Lutwyche

Markeri Street at the intersection with Bermuda Street, Clear Island Waters

Morayfield Road at the intersection with Caboolture River Road, Morayfield

Morayfield Road at the intersection with Devereaux Drive, Morayfield

Old Cleveland Road at the intersection with Cavendish Road, Coorparoo

Old Logan Road at the intersection with Alice Street, Camira

Redland Sub Arterial Road at the intersection with Gateway Motorway, Mackenzie

Smith Street at the intersection with Kumbari Ave, Southport

Southport-Nerang Road at the intersection with Currumburra Road, Ashmore

Southport-Nerang Road at the intersection with Olsen Ave, Ashmore

Waterworks Road at the intersection with Jubilee Terrace, Ashgrove

Cairns

Mulgrave Road at the intersection with McCoombe Street, Mooroobool

Sheridan Street at the intersection with Upwards Street, Cairns North

Bruce Highway at the intersection with Coombs Street, Mt Sheridan

Gladstone

Glenlyon Street at the intersection with Tank Street, Gladstone Central

Gympie

Bruce Highway at the intersection with Monkland Street, Gympie

Ipswich

Ipswich-Cunningham Highway Connection Road at intersection with Cunningham Highway, Yamanto

Mackay

Bruce Highway at the intersection with Sams Road, Mount Pleasant

Rockhampton

Musgrave Street at the intersection with High Street, Berserker

Bruce Highway at the intersection with High Street, Rockhampton

Toowoomba

Bridge Street at the intersection with McDougall Street, Wilsonton (westbound)

Bridge Street at the intersection with McDougall Street, Wilsonton (eastbound)

James Street at the intersection with Mackenzie Street, Rangeville

James Street at the intersection with Neil Street, South Toowoomba

James Street at the intersection with Pechey Street, South Toowoomba

Townsville

Nathan Street at the intersection with Bergin Road, Aitkenvale

Riverway Drive at intersection with Bruce Highway off-ramp eastbound, Condon

Warwick

Cunningham Highway at the intersection with Fitzroy Street, Warwick

RED LIGHT CAMERA LOCATIONS

Intersections where there is a history of crashes because motorists are disobeying red lights.

Brisbane central

Ann Street at the intersection with George Street, Brisbane City

Ann Street at the intersection with North Quay, Brisbane City

Ann Street at the intersection with James Street, Fortitude Valley

Boundary Street at the intersection with St Pauls Terrace, Spring Hill

George Street at the intersection with Ann Street, Brisbane City

Margaret Street at the intersection with William Street, Brisbane City

Musgrave Road at the intersection with Windsor Road, Red Hill

St Pauls Terrace at the intersection with Brookes Street, Bowen Hills

Wharf Street at the intersection with Turbot Street, Spring Hill

Brisbane east

Gateway Motorway at the intersection with Old Cleveland Road, Belmont

Moreton Bay Road at the intersection with Capalaba-Cleveland Road, Capalaba

Old Cleveland Road at the intersection with Gateway Motorway, Belmont (westbound)

Brisbane north

Albany Creek Road at the intersection with Gayford Street, Aspley

Beams Road at the intersection with Gympie Road, Carseldine

Grange Road at the intersection with Raymont Road, Grange

Gympie Road at the intersection with Zillmere Road, Aspley

Gympie Road at the intersection with Rode Road, Chermside

Lutwyche Road at the intersection with Albion Road, Windsor

Lutwyche Road at the intersection with Northey Street, Windsor

Newman Road at the intersection with Ellison Road, Geebung

Rose Street at the intersection with Dawson Street, Wooloowin

Sandgate Road at the intersection with Junction Road, Clayfield

Sandgate Road at the intersection with Bayview Terrace, Clayfield

Strathpine Road at the intersection with Bald Hills Road, Bald Hills

Webster Road at the intersection with Moree Street, Stafford Heights

Brisbane south

Bennetts Road at the intersection with Crown Street, Norman Park

Creek Road at the intersection with Meadowlands Road, Carina

Compton Road at the intersection with Gowan Road, Sunnybank Hills

Cordelia Street at the intersection with Melbourne Street, South Brisbane

Duke Street at the intersection with Juliette Street, Annerley

Ipswich Road at the intersection with Venner Road, Annerley

Ipswich Road at the intersection with Cornwall Street, Woolloongabba

Kessels Road at the intersection with Macgregor Street, Upper Mount Gravatt

Kessels Road at the intersection with Mains Road, Nathan (eastbound)

Kessels Road at the intersection with Mains Road, Nathan (westbound)

Leopard Street at the intersection with Stanley Street, Woolloongabba

Logan Road at the intersection with Holland Road, Holland Park West

Logan Road at the intersection with Broadwater Road, Mount Gravatt

Logan Road at the intersection with Klumpp Road, Upper Mount Gravatt

Main Street at the intersection with Vulture Street, Kangaroo Point

Mains Road at the intersection with Leadenhall Street, MacGregor

McCullough Street at the intersection with Canna Street, Sunnybank

Newnham Road at the intersection with Broadwater Road, Mount Gravatt East

Orange Grove Road at the intersection with Kessels Road, Salisbury

Stanley Street at the intersection with Leopard Street, Woolloongabba

Stanley Street East at the intersection with Lisburn Street, East Brisbane

Vulture Street at the intersection with Leopard Street, Woolloongabba

Vulture Street at the intersection with Main Street, Woolloongabba

Weller Road at the intersection with Toohey Road, Tarragindi

Wynnum Road at the intersection with Northcliffe Street, Cannon Hill

Brisbane west

Coonan Street at the intersection with Westminster Road, Indooroopilly

Moggill Road at the intersection with Cedarleigh Road, Kenmore

Oxley Road at the intersection with Cliveden Ave, Corinda

Waterworks Road at the intersection with Jubilee Terrace, Ashgrove

Bundaberg

Takalvan Street at the intersection with Bourbong Street, Bundaberg West

Takalvan Street at the intersection with Johanna Street, Kensington

Takalvan Street at the intersection with Walker Street, Millbank

Walker Street at the intersection with Takalvan Street, Bundaberg West

Cairns

Pease Street at the intersection with Hoare Street, Manoora

Sheridan Street at the intersection with James Street, Cairns North

Gold Coast

Bermuda Street at the intersection with Cottesloe Drive, Mermaid Waters

Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Ada Bell Way, Southport

Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Discovery Drive, Helensvale

Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Government Road, Labrador

Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Labrador-Carrara Road, Labrador

Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Margaret Ave, Broadbeach

Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Stewart Road, Tugun

Government Road at the intersection with Central Street, Labrador

Kumbari Ave at the intersection with Smith Street, Southport

Musgrave Street at the intersection with Coolangatta Road, Coolangatta

North Street at the intersection with Scarborough Street, Southport

Olsen Ave at the intersection with Napper Road, Arundel

Southport-Nerang Road at the intersection with Ashmore Road, Ashmore

Townson Ave at the intersection with Nineteenth Ave, Palm Beach

Turpin Road at the intersection with Central Street, Labrador

Wardoo Street at the intersection with Queen Street, Southport

Gympie

Bruce Highway at the intersection with Monkland Street, Gympie

Ipswich

Chermside Road at the intersection with Brisbane Road, East Ipswich

Limestone Street at the intersection with East Street, Ipswich

South Station Road at the intersection with Blackstone Road, Silkstone

Warwick Road at the intersection with Moffatt Street, Ipswich

Logan

Browns Plains Road at the intersection with Wembley Road, Browns Plains

Browns Plains Road at the intersection with Trulson Drive, Crestmead

Ewing Road at the intersection with Smith Road, Woodridge

Logan Road at the intersection with Gunn Street, Underwood

Rochedale Road at the intersection with Underwood Road, Rochedale South

Mackay

Bruce Highway at the intersection with Gordon Street, Mackay

Gordon Street at the intersection with Milton Street, Mackay

Shakespeare Street at the intersection with Sydney Street, Mackay

Maryborough

Alice Street at the intersection with Lennox Street, Maryborough

Ferry Street at the intersection with Alice Street, Maryborough

Saltwater Creek Road at the intersection with Woodstock Street, Maryborough

Walker Street at the intersection with Pallas Street, Maryborough

Moreton Bay

Anzac Ave at the intersection with Nathan Road, Kippa-Ring

Anzac Ave at the intersection with Victoria Ave, Redcliffe

Rockhampton

Fitzroy Street at the intersection with Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City

George Street at the intersection with Albert Street, Rockhampton City

George Street at the intersection with Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton City

Sunshine Coast

Aerodrome Road at the intersection with Maud Street, Maroochydore

Alexandra Parade at the intersection with Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland

Mooloolaba Road at the intersection with Sugar Road, Buderim

Nambour Connection Road at the intersection with Bli Bli Road, Nambour

Nicklin Way at the intersection with Beerburrum Street, Battery Hill

Nicklin Way at the intersection with Jessica Boulevard, Minyama

Nicklin Way at the intersection with Wyanda Drive, Warana

Toowoomba

Bridge Street at the intersection with Holberton Street, Newtown

James Street at the intersection with Kitchener Street, Rangeville

Tor Street at the intersection with Hursley Road, Newtown

Townsville

Charters Towers Road at the intersection with Bayswater Road, Hyde Park

Charters Towers Road at the intersection with Boundary Street, West End

Ross River Road at the intersection with Anne Street, Aitkenvale

Railway Ave at the intersection with Putt Street, Railway Estate

Ross River Road at the intersection with Gulliver Street, Mundingburra

Woolcock Street at the intersection with Kings Road, Hyde Park

Woolcock Street at the intersection with Kings Road, West End

