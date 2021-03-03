Full list: NSW company collapses double in a month
Building, tourism and hospitality businesses continue to be hard hit due to the impact of COVID-19 as the number of companies going bust in New South Wales over the past month more than doubled.
There were 92 New South Wales firms that collapsed into liquidation and administration in February.
Revive Financial partner Jarvis Archer said his office had seen an increased number of insolvency appointments and inquiries in February with the impact of COVID-19 cited by most company directors as the cause of their financial troubles.
"Some businesses have remained closed since the early onset of COVID restrictions in March 2020," said Mr Archer.
"Others have reopened but have been unable to return to profit following a dramatic decline in ongoing revenue."
All up, there were 82 New South Wales companies put into liquidation, up from 41 companies in January and 10 companies appointed voluntary administrators, according to Australian Securities and Investments Commission data compiled by The Daily Telegraph.
The end of JobKeeper was expected to trigger a wave of insolvency appointments while the Australian Taxation Office was now taking steps to recover its debts.
"To date, the ATO has been willing to negotiate generous payment arrangements and interest-free periods," said Mr Archer.
"However, activity to collect outstanding debts has increased, focusing on companies owing large amounts that are not attempting to meet their obligations.
"The question is whether the ATO recommencing action, will also lead to banks and financiers also taking steps to deal with their overdue accounts."
There had been growing interest in the Federal Government's new small business restructuring process but given the potential impact of the process on credit ratings, business owners were approaching it cautiously.
Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell said while her office was seeing statistics pointing to a recovery outside of sectors such as tourism and travel, many SMEs had recovered to the point where they no longer qualified for JobKeeper - and the attendant provisions such as modified lease arrangements - but were by no means back to normal.
"For them the challenge has been they've lost JobKeeper because they are not 30 per cent down any more, they're 20 per cent and 15 per cent down, and that meant that they also lost other support such as the commercial tenancy code,'' Ms Carnell told the AICD governance summit on Tuesday.
Ms Carnell said about 25 per cent of SMEs were in industries which were not yet recovering or were "a long way off".
In her other role as the deputy chair of mental health organisation Beyond Blue, Ms Carnell said that organisation had seen demand from business owners spike. "There's certainly been a huge increase in the number of small business owners that have contacted Beyond Blue and that are struggling,'' she said.
Ms Carnell said business owners should remember that they need register with ASIC before the end of March to be able to take advantage of director protections under new legislation which came into effect this year.
Originally published as Full list: NSW company collapses double in a month