FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

THERE'S been a bit of confusion over what you can and can't do regarding crossing the Queensland border.

The Queensland Government this week announced it would be closing the border to NSW and ACT from 1am on Saturday, August 8, declaring all of those states and territories to be COVID-19 hotspots.

With few exemptions, the hard border closure restrictions will apply to anyone trying to enter QLD, even Queenslanders.

However, today the government announced a border town exemption bubble would allow anyone living on the Gold Coast or the Tweed Shire to freely cross state lines without quarantining.

But they cannot travel outside of the confines of the bubble, otherwise they'll have to quarantine if re-entering Queensland.

Anyone entering the state without an exemption will be forced to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days at their own expense, even Queenslanders. And, there are now restrictions on the way people can physically cross the border.

The QLD Health website says people can only travel to QLD from a hotspot via air, you cannot travel to QLD from a hot spot by road.

So, what does that mean for the rest of us?

According to the Queensland Government, anyone who falls into the below categories must quarantine for 14-days at their own expense if they've come from a designated hotspot.

• Queensland is your usual place of residence

• You are moving to Queensland to make it your usual place of residence

• Entering Queensland to comply with or give effect to a Court or Tribunal Order

• Entering Queensland to fulfil a legal obligation regarding shared parenting or child access

• Entering Queensland to participate in or assist with State or Commonwealth law enforcement investigation

• You are a student at a boarding school or higher education institution entering to Queensland to receive instruction, or a parent or guardian accompanying a student who is a minor

• Entering Queensland to avoid serious injury or escaping an immediate risk of serious harm

However, there are some people travelling from a hotspot who will be granted access to enter Queensland without quarantining:

• To perform an essential activity but you must have an essential declaration pass to enter Queensland

• Entering Queensland via air to transfer directly to another flight to directly leave Queensland but you must remain within the confines of the airport or quarantine until your transferring flight leaves Queensland

• You arrived in the COVID-19 hotspot to travel directly to an airport and without stopping departed the COVID-19 hotspot by air

• You arrived by air in the COVID-19 hotspot for the sole purpose of transiting through an airport and did not leave the confines of the airport.

