FULL LIST: 40 products that were recalled last month

These are some of the products recalled by the ACCC.

LAST month, 40 items were listed on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s product recall list, ranging from bread to a Mercedes Benz.

The bread from Woolworths was recalled due to possible glass contamination and was refunded, while Mercedes Benz detected a problem with its eCall system, which was remedied with a software update via a dealership.

A further 10 items have already been recalled this month. To see the full list, go the ACCC website.

Recalls for November

November 30

• Toyota Motor Corporation — Toyota HiLux SR5 (GUN126) MY2020

• Escea Ltd — Gas Fireplace Models DF700 and DF960

November 27

• Kaisercraft Pty Ltd — KaiserStyle Various Children’s Products

• Magical Electrical Pty Ltd — Transco Electrical Residual Current Device combined with Miniature Over Current Circuit Breaker (RCBO)

• The Baby Spot — Wooden Baby Rattle

November 26

• Blackdoor Tactical Pty Ltd — Ocky Straps

November 25

• Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) — Can-Am Off-Road Screw Jack

November 24

• Audi Australia Pty Ltd — Audi Q5 (FY) MY2020

November 23

• Halo Top Australia Pty Ltd — Halo Top Plant Based Caramel Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream 473mL

• National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA), Australia — Travel Adapter

November 20

• BMW Australia Ltd — BMW G01 X3 and BMW G02 X4 MY2019-2020

November 19

• Laerdal Pty Ltd — Laerdal Compact Suction Unit (LCSU) 4

• Polaris Sales Australia Pty Ltd — Polaris General Side by Side Vehicles MY2016-2018

November 18

• Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd — Hyundai Kona EV MY2018-2020

November 17

• The Bubble Verse Pty Ltd t/as PS Soda — PS Blackstrap Ginger 330m

• Ximi Vogue — Various Products

• Ricci’s Bikkies Pty Ltd — Ricci’s Bikkies Cinnamon Crunch 120g

November 13

• SCV Imports — 2020 Salsa Cutthroat Bike Frame Fork

• JIL Group Pty Ltd — Fit-Lato Lemon Meringue Gelato 473mL

November 12

• Schneider Electric (Australia) Pty Ltd — Clipsal Socket Outlets 10mA RCD and Service Panels 10mA RCD

November 11

• M Thrift Store — Soft Building Assembly Series – Animal Bath Sets and Wind-Up Elephant and Kangaroo

• Ozganics Australia Pty Ltd — Pete Evans Healthy Everyday Jamaican Simmer Sauce 330g

• Ring LLC Video Doorbell – 2nd Generation

• Volvo Car Australia — Volvo S60 and S80 MY2001-2003

November 10

• Honda Australia Motorcycles and Power Equipment Pty Ltd — Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Motorcycle MY2020

• Kogan Australia Pty Ltd — Kogan 26800 mAh Power Bank (60W) with PD and QC 3.0

• The Gentleman’s Trading Company Pty Ltd — FLÎKR Mini Fireplace

November 09

• Six String Brewing Company Pty Ltd — Mr Black Coffee Milk Stout 375ml

• Valentine & Co — Sol Cot

• American Pacific Industries Inc — Gladiator X-Comp A/T Tyres Size LT285/75R16 Load Range E

• CNP Brands — Bebecare Pod Nui High Chair, Childcare Pod High Chair and Childcare Coda High Chair

November 06

• Woolworths Group Limited — In-Store Made Bakery Bread sold at Woolworths Calwell Supermarket

November 05

• Officeworks — OTTO TW100 True Wireless Ear Buds

• Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Ltd — Harley-Davidson LiveWire Model Motorcycles MY2020

• FCA Australia Pty Ltd — Jeep Cherokee KL MY2014-2017 and Power Transfer Unit for Jeep Cherokee KL

• Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd — Mercedes-Benz CLA MY2019

• The Chocolate Yogi Pty Ltd — Oscar Caramel Mylk Chocolate 15g

• Audi Australia Pty Ltd — Audi A1 (8X), A3 (8P) and TT (8J) MY2011-2013

November 4

• Auxico (Perth) Pty Ltd — Lao Gan Ma Chilli Sauce Chicken Flavour 280g

November 3

• Brazco International Pty Ltd — Make It On Your Own Kits – Sparkling Modelling Soap,

Scented Lip Balm and Science Perfumed Bath Bombs