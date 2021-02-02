FULL LIST: $2.5M to improve halls, showgrounds, commons and parks

Nationals MLC Ben Franklin (centre) announced $97k in funding for the Alstonville Show Society, in the image with Treasurer Keith Morrow, vice president Donna Johnston, president Zac Convery and vice president and Graham Gooding.

Nationals MLC Ben Franklin (centre) announced $97k in funding for the Alstonville Show Society, in the image with Treasurer Keith Morrow, vice president Donna Johnston, president Zac Convery and vice president and Graham Gooding.

More than $2.5 million in funding has been allocated to Northern Rivers organisations by the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.

The funding, announced by the NSW Government, will offer support for local parks and reserves, showgrounds, caravan parks, state parks, commons, weed and pest control, bushfire prevention, tracks and trails maintenance plus other projects.

The full list of local organisations managing crown land who received funding in this round were:

Alstonville Agricultural Society – $97,746 for the construction of new grandstands, the installation of a rodeo arena and modifications existing stands.

Ballina Jockey Club Ltd – $27,995

Bonalbo Showground Land Manager – $92,329

Booyong Public recreation and preservation of Native Flora Reserve Land Manager – $6188

Broadwater Koala Reserve Land Manager – $4575

Byron Bay Community Association Inc – $173,615

Kyogle Council – $13,200 for weed control on the Kyogle Recreation Reserve and $92,000 on upgrades for the hall at Wiangaree Reserve.

Mallanganee Campdraft Inc – $37,794 on cattle yards replacement, plus $15,437 for a new road and entry to the yards.

Murwillumbah Showground Land Manager – $390,094 for replacement of the toilet block

NSW Crown Holiday Parks Land Manager – $250,000 for beach nourishment and upgrades to public access to Lake Ainsworth in Lennox Head

Richmond Valley Council – $52,760 for improvements at the Yorklea Fire Control Centre

Tabulam Public Hall Reserve Land Manager – $54,869 for upgrades to the hall

Tenterfield Commons Land Manager – $15,000 for weed control

Tuntable Creek Public Hall Land Manager – $15,911 for upgrades to the hall

Tweed Shire Council – $138,790 for upgrades to Jack Evans Boat Harbour Reserve; $188,570 for improvements to Pottsville Environmental Park; $33,000 for weed control between Fingal Head and Pottsville; $50,429 for renewal to infrastructure to offer access to Norries Headland in Cabarita; and $29,150 for pest control in the Tweed Coast Regional Crown Reserve.



Tyalgum Public Recreation and Preservation of Native Flora and Fauna Reserve Land Manager – $69,195 for upgrades at the reserve

Urbenville Reserve Land Manager – $39,216 to demolish and re-child the canteen

Woodenbong Reserve Land Manager – $89,997 to replace powerlines and the metre box plus $406,341 for restumping and upgrades to the pavilion and grandstand.

Woodenbong Common Land Manager – $15,677 for fencing and tree lopping

Woodenbong Public Hall Land Manager – $29,150 for upgrade of food preparation facilities

This funding is part of $51.7 million to be distributed through the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund to maintain and upgrade Crown reserves and community facilities across NSW.

The Alstonville Show Society received $97,746 in funding.

Local Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said the funds will provide a much-needed boost to the community.

“It’s fantastic that the Alstonville Showground has been recognised as an important space in the community and that it will now be able to offer more events and opportunities for locals and visitors to the area,” Mr Franklin said.

“People will soon be able to enjoy more events at the grounds from the new grandstands and upgrades to existing stands.”

“Most excitingly, a new rodeo arena will be constructed bringing all the fun of events such as barrel racing and bull riding for all ages to enjoy.”

Zac Convery, President of the Alstonville Agricultural Society, also welcomed the funding.

“These improvements will be used for a range of events held at the showground. It will be great to be able to give back even more to the local sporting and community groups with these upgraded facilities,” he said.

“The local show is the event of the year on the local calendar and the whole town was devastated that the 2020 show couldn’t go ahead.”