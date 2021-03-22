Fuel spill, wet roads: RFS pleads with drivers to slow down

FUEL SPILL: Firefighters are urging drivers to slow down in wet weather as they attend a fuel spill on Tweed Valley Way on Monday 22 March, 2021.

Emergency services including the Rural Fire Service are on their way to mop up a fuel spill on a busy Northern Rivers road on Monday morning.

At 8.35am on Monday, March 22, Rural Fire Service Operational Officer, Steve Quinlan, said firefighters were on their way to attend a diesel spill on Tweed Valley Road near Harwood Rd, Burringbar.

Operations Officer Quinlan said Rural Fire Brigade crews from Burringbar and Murwillumbah have been tasked to attend the incident.

He said the current heavy rain had seen many vehicles crash as people did not slow down enough.

"Wet roads and diesel and fuel don't mix well," he said.

"We ask that people take extra care out there and drive to the conditions."