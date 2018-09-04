‘Leave us alone’: Turnbull sick of spotlight

The couple were accompanied by a security detail when they left Sydney but were alone in New York. Picture: BackGrid

A FURIOUS Malcolm Turnbull has unloaded on the media in New York City, as he attempts to retreat from the public eye.

Less than two weeks after he was ousted from the top job in a bloody leadership coup Mr Turnbull is attempting to reclaim his life as a private citizen, jetting into the US to stay at his luxury Manhattan apartment.

Mr Turnbull and wife Lucy were clearly frustrated that the media still had questions about one of the most turbulent fortnights in recent political history.

When approached by news.com.au outside their apartment overnight they became agitated, saying they were "just here privately on a break".

"We've been harassed by paparazzi this morning," Mrs Turnbull said, referring to photographers taking pictures of them walking in Central Park and at the airport.

A frustrated Mr Turnbull added, "Are you going to stalk us now?" and "Why don't you leave us alone?" as the pair departed on foot, before he filmed a photographer on his phone.

The couple are trying to lie low during their holiday to New York which comes just 10 days after Mr Turnbull was brutally removed from the prime ministership.

News.com.au understands Mr Turnbull is also keen to avoid the media spotlight to give the new prime minister, Scott Morrison, clear air.

The couple arrived in the city yesterday and are staying at their luxury two-bedroom apartment in the city's exclusive Upper West Side, overlooking Central Park, which they bought for $3.275 million in 2012.

Mr and Mrs Turnbull chatted with the doorman as they left the art deco building about 5pm Monday New York time with a shopping trolley for a trip to high-end supermarket chain Wholefoods.

Mr Turnbull was casually dressed in a light blue baseball cap, polo shirt and sneakers.

The couple left Sydney Airport with a security detail but were unaccompanied as they strolled the streets near their 1931 apartment complex, in one of the city's most desirable neighbourhoods.

They seemed determined to escape the political turmoil they left behind in Australia and enjoy the pleasantly warm September weather in the Big Apple.

The ousted Liberal leader yesterday defended his son Alex after the 36-year-old told voters to support Labor in the by-election for father's former seat of Wentworth.

The multi-millionaire told cameras his son was free to express his views now his dad was no longer Australia's prime minister.

Mr Turnbull touched down at La Guardia Airport on Sunday after his dramatic exit from politics, saying he was "looking forward to some rest".

If the government loses the seat, the Morrison Government could lose its majority and be forced go to election.

"My son's 36 and he's entitled to his own political opinions," Mr Turnbull told 7 News. "Now that he's no longer the son of the prime minister, he's able to express his views on all sorts of issues in a way that he hasn't been before."

Alex Turnbull, a Singapore-based banker, has been vocal on social media since his dad's ousting from the top job.

On Saturday, he shared a link to the online fundraiser for the Labor candidate in Wentworth, his friend Tim Murray.

Giving to the cause would be the "best bang for the buck you'll get in political donations in your life", he wrote.

"Tight race, tight margin for government, big incremental effect whatever happens. If you want a federal election now this is the means by which to achieve it," he tweeted.

Alex's comments prompted a flurry of financial contributions, including one from wealthy hedge fund manager John Hempon, who tweeted to Mr Murray: "$1000 headed your way. My first political donation above $5."

When asked about how the involvement had been received by Labor, a party source told news.com.au: "We're certainly not complaining."

Mr Morrison was outwardly calm about the younger Turnbull's campaigning for the Opposition. Asked whether it struck him as odd, the PM said on Sunday: "It strikes me as a democracy".

The former prime minister, meanwhile, is staying out of the campaign and is expected to be in New York for several weeks.

Mrs Turnbull has previously called New York her "second favourite city" after Sydney.

"We haven't been here for a while so it's good to be back," Mr Turnbull said as he touched down.

