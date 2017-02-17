From mining to ice-cream: Franchisee was ready for change

ICE CREAM HANDS: Manager of Baskin Robbins Byron Bay, Rhose Grennan and co-owners Cameron and Tony Schoer

AFTER three decades working in the mining industry Tony Schoer decided it was time for a change of pace, so he bought an ice-cream franchise.

The former Melbourne accountant moved up to sunny Byron Bay to get away from the corporate life and start afresh in a new business endeavour.

"I don't have a retail background so I was attracted to joining Baskin-Robbins as a Franchise Partner," Mr Schoer said.

"The supply of your product is completely looked after for you.

"And I can work in Byron Bay, which is where I always wanted to retire."

Mr Schoer enlisted his son, Cameron, as the night manager.

"This is his first job - he's learning the ropes and he's doing a good job," Mr Schoer said.

Community involvement is important to Mr Schoer, who organises ice-cream cakes to be delivered to local businesses, including the local hospital and police station.

"I think being part of the community spirit is important in Byron," Mr Schoer said.

He will soon be hiring new team members at the store on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

"The core of our business is our team members, they are part of the community, know the guests well and we are currently looking for more locals to complete the team," he said.