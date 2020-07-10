From lockdown to gridlock: 20km queues feared at border

TRAVELLERS have been warned to expect 20 kilometres of gridlock, and police checks, as authorities prepare for an influx of traffic over the Queensland border in a matter of hours.

The Queensland borders reopen at noon today to all but Victorians with road barrier patrols staying in place in a bid to keep out coronavirus, which is surging in Melbourne, and motorists can expect to sit in 20km gridlock queues for hours as stiff new checks to weed out Victorians are carried out.

Speaking from Coolangatta this morning, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said patience would definitely be a virtue today.

"We know there's going to be lengthy delays," she told ABC 24.

"So I've been saying all week to everybody to please plan your journey, don't be rushing across the border today because you'll be sitting in the traffic for hours.

"If you can delay your journey, delay it."

The new requirements have prompted police to warn drivers to pack plenty of fluids and snacks for the journey.

On top of the statutory declaration motorists must carry that says they have not been in Victoria for 14 days, a new burden of proof has been imposed on all travellers. From noon Friday they must have documents such as accommodation bills, receipts or photos with a date and time stamp to show they have not been in Victoria where coronavirus cases are surging.

More than 238,000 border declarations have been downloaded as people prepare to be able to travel into Queensland for the first time in months.

Gold Coast Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said travellers needed to prove to police they had not been in COVID-19 hot spots.

Ms Palaszczuk said police would be checking border passes and warned fines would be issued if there were false declarations.

Almost 250,000 people have already filled out declarations to visit Queensland so far.



Supt Wheeler warned Queensland could mirror Victoria's plight - which has entered six weeks of lockdown - "if we don't get this right".

"People need to do the right thing, plan their journeys according and understand unfortunately at the moment this is the new normal," he said.

Queensland's border will reopen to all states and territories except Victoria from midday, as the southern state grapples with an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.

It's not known when Victorians will be allowed into the Sunshine State, with the Premier saying community transmission needed to be brought under control.

"There is a lot of community transmission in Victoria at the moment," she said.

"I'm very sorry that Victorians can't come here.

"I know there's a lot of families that are going to be separated during this time as well, it is going to be very difficult but no one could have foreseen that coronavirus was going to have the impact it has had both from a health perspective and an economic perspective on our country and around the world."

Ms Palaszczuk will today advocate for fewer international arrivals at National Cabinet, saying she'd already made that clear to Scott Morrison.

"I said that earlier this week I backed in Premier Mark McGowan, I think it's very important that we have less flights coming in at the moment until we get everything under control here in Australia," she said.

The Premier warned what's happening in Victoria could happen in Queensland.

Originally published as From lockdown to gridlock: 20km queues feared at border