Massive change to the way we watch live sport

He’s out! Watching sport — in particular live sport, like cricket — will be more vibrant in 4K.

IT'S the perfect hat-trick.

Adam Gilchrist ... on a designated FOX cricket channel ... and on 4K. Why do we care?

The grass at Lord's will be more verdant, the roughness of Mitch Starc's stubble more coarse and the yellow on Ellyse Perry's One Day International shirt more canary than Tweetie Pie.

This is the brave new world of watching sport - in particular live sport - in the vibrant colour and high definition of 4K. And it really is four times more fun.

FOX Sports presenter Yvonne Sampson and host of all-female footy commentary show League Life is particularly excited about the immediacy 4K will bring to sports broadcasts.

"The best part of watching at home is the technology makes you feel like you are at the game, on the field with the players. 4K will boost this even more. The joy, or heartbreak, on the player's faces, the big hits, the incredible athleticism, the lightning fast moves of the F1 drivers, all of this will be enhanced," said Sampson, 37.

On November 4, Foxtel will be treating viewers to their first 4K cricket match with the broadcast of the ODI Australia v South Africa, to kick off the men's international cricket season.

FOX Sports presenter Yvonne Sampson. Picture: News Corp

With popping colour and stunning clarity viewers will get a preview of the potential 2019 world cup match up.

For cricket fans, the sensational event just got all the more jaw-dropping.

Media analyst Steve Allen said there was "absolutely no question" that viewing of sport will be improved by the crispness of a 4K format.

"I've seen it side-by-side, you get a better depth of field and you get a better colour because you get much finer picture. It's like looking at a quality printed magazine and a non-quality ..." he said.

Sampson may have made her name with league but she's more than happy for cricket to be first off the block, and recalls covering the Boxing Day Test as a career highlight.

Adam Gilchrist leads our cricket coverage. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

"I can't wait to see cricket delivered in 4k, the ball will be sharper than ever and the big hits are going to jump right out of the screen," she said.

FreeTV chief executive Bridget Fair acknowledges consumers have been won over by the technology that allows for millions more pixels and additional detail.

"There was huge demand for more HD sport, for example. It just makes the viewing experience so much more exciting and immediate," she said.

So the new offering of 4K sport is poised to play out as an exceptionally good business decision for Foxtel.

Mr Allen explained: "If Foxtel are parallel broadcasting sport - and the free-to-air is not doing it in 4k - Foxtel will gain viewers, there's no question in my mind. They will absolutely gain viewers and remember the largest determinate driving to Foxtel now is sport."

But it's not just sports fans taking home the win.

Nature lovers are in for the treat of David Attenborough's Planet Blue II which has been shot in 4K and will be broadcast by Foxtel.

Paddington 2 was shot in 4K. Picture: Supplied

Particularly for those with 4K enabled "big screen" viewing on screens of 70-inches plus, the result will be feeling like you are quite literally part of the majesty of an underwater world.

It's the visual treat of being able to inspect each finite pattern on a turtle's shell, the barnacles on the belly of a humpback whale as its epic form soars into the air, or admire the minutiae of a giant shimmering ball comprised of thousands of tiny silver fish.

The PayTV service is also adding other BBC documentaries Shark, Wild Japan and Spy in the Wild to its 4K line-up.

For drama, Game of Thrones devotees were overjoyed last month when it was announced the big budget series would have its first season re-released on 4K DVD.

Emilia Clarke in the role of Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, which is being re-released in 4K. Picture: HBO

While kids and "big kids" in grown-up bodies, can expect to see the bristles of Paddington Bear's fur and the popping red of his adorable hat, with Foxtel's release of a Paddington 2 - the 4K sequel to the live-action animated comedy about everyone's favourite bear.

"When you're looking at the clarity of the picture, the depth of the experience, it's incredibly enriched by an ultra high-definition resolution," said Broadcast Australia chief executive Peter Lambourne.

"It's much, much better, especially for things like live sport and content where you've got really high production values."