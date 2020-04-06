From Lennox to NYC, how this mum ended up at United Nations

SCU Law student Angela Powditch has completed an International Human Rights Law course at Oxford, addressed an international conference at the UN in New York and is set to graduate at the end of the year.

LAWYER Angela Powditch believes the law should provide greater protection for those who are victims of economic abuse.

Economic abuse involves the abuser controlling their partner’s access to economic assets and finances which limits their decision making and fosters dependence.

“It’s not only about educating the community - it’s about having adequate laws that protect the community too,” she said.

“The World Bank have done research and shown that almost 1.4 billion women globally have no legal protection from domestic economic abuse.”

“It is about educating people as much as possible.”

Ms Powditch said apps like Penda distributed by the Queensland Women’s Legal Service increasingly were helping women to receive support from economic abuse.

Ms Powditch has been on a whirlwind ride after changing careers in marketing and graduating with a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from Southern Cross University at the Gold Coast campus while raising two children.

She was selected to attend the prestigious and highly competitive Oxford/George Washington University International Human Rights Law Summer School.

She also attended the UN three times – twice in New York for National Rural Women’s Coalition and UN Women Australia at the United Nations (CSW63 & CSW64), as well as once in Geneva.

“It solidified my passion and goal to pursue justice at work and in my community,” she said.

“Sometimes it takes an unforeseeable situation in life to work out your inner strength and what your true purpose in life is.

“It was my painful experience with the breakdown of my marriage and interacting with the family law system that made me realise I had to practice law, to secure a rewarding career which would provide financial security for my children, whilst also assisting others navigate the legal system as a professional with lived experience” she said.

Ms Powditch is now a solicitor at Ballina law firm Baker, Mannering and Hart, and is the first female solicitor at the firm in 20 years.