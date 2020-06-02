From a ‘what the f--k’ moment to incredible new project

AFTER questioning her life purpose after losing her jobs due to the pandemic, Alexandra Garrido has kicked off an Unconditional Giving Project, to offer support to those struggling in her community.

Alexandra Garrido has started the Unconditional Giving Project, which offers support to those struggling in her community.

The 35-year-old started out by offering five people in the Byron Shire her services for free – cleaning, weeding, helping with odd jobs or simply company – to those who are vulnerable.

Originally from Spain but a local of eight years, Ms Garrido was working as an holistic emotional healer and was part of the silent disco walking tours team, which both ceased due to COVID-19.

The idea come to her while meditating over her sense of purposelessness, so she took to social media with her idea and has already found four people to help.

She said the project was an opportunity for people to reach out if they were struggling, to be vulnerable and ask for what they need.

“One aspect of me doing this, is my personal inquiry about my purpose and what the f--k I’m doing on the planet,” Ms Garrido said.

“The other is to build trust in the community and inspire others to maybe help if they can.

“I don’t expect anything in return, and this is already building my trust in our community, from what I’ve received by helping others, although receiving was not my intention.”

The first person Ms Garrido helped was a man who lived alone.

She did some handyman jobs around the house and left feeling overjoyed.

“He was so grateful,” she said.

“Then he told me about a grant I could apply for that could help kick off my project.”

From there, Ms Garrido has since applied for a grant from the Australia Council of the Arts.

She hopes to grow the project to helping 111 people, start a blog, and perhaps have an exhibition or write a book.

“It would be amazing to make it a bigger project, the potential is really there,” she said.

“This project is already making me grow, it’s challenging my comfort zone and I feel very fulfilled … hopefully there is a ripple effect in the community as well.”

If you want to join Ms Garrido in her quest of giving or need support, contact her via her Facebook page, Alexandra Garrido.