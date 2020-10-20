Friends take up battle after life taken too soon

Trent Dance took his own life earlier this month aged just 34. Friends are now working to raise awareness of mental health issues.

YOUNG, fit, and strong on the outside, there was little indication of the battle Trent Dance was fighting on the inside, until it was too late.

A passionate gym-goer who had dedicated himself to powerlifting, Mr Dance was a picture of physical fitness.

Earlier this year, he met his new girlfriend Samara Thorpe and the pair had bonded over their mutual love of music.

Although he had mentioned he was struggling, there was nothing he had said or done to his friends to indicate just how much.

The Camira dad tragically took his own life on October 11, aged just 34, after what friends said was an extended battle with his mental health.

Mr Dance's girlfriend Ms Thorpe and best friend Bradley Hale said he would be remembered as a generous and caring man who put others before himself.

"He was a funny and silly guy, but caring and genuine," she said.

"He would give you the shirt off his back. He would come down to the gym and spend hours helping people strap their knees."

Mr Hale said he and Mr Dance had been doing powerlifting together for about a year.

"He was a caring guy, very supportive," he said.

"He was someone who would look out for you."

Event organiser Sam Johnson, with friend Bradley Hale and Trent Dance's partner Samara Thorpe, who are getting behind a fundraiser for mental health following the death of Trent Dance.

Trent's battle with mental health and the tragic consequences have prompted his friends to initiate a fundraiser in November, aiming to raise funds for the mental health charity Livin' while also raising awareness of the issues.

Ms Thorpe said while Trent often talked about his struggles, he never divulged how badly he was feeling.

"He put it out there," she said.

"But he never said he was at a point that he couldn't come back from.

"I don't think I took it as seriously as I should have."

Led by another friend in the fitness community, Sam Johnson, the event will invite participants to dead lift as much as they can in order to raise funds for the mental health cause.

Mr Johnson said it was important to educate the community so that they could help friends or family who found themselves struggling.

"Trent wasn't shy about his struggles, yet he still found himself in that position," he said.

"I think we need to educate people on what to do when someone comes to them in that situation."

The fundraiser will be held at World Gym, Bundamba on Friday, November 20 from 4-7pm.

Mr Johnson is pursuing corporate sponsorship for the event, which will involve members of the community deadlifting as much weight as they can, which each kilogram lifted to equal one dollar towards Livin'.

For more information, visit the event Facebook site here.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing problems, help is available.

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636