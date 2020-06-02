Friends’ extreme security measures revealed

Lisa Kudrow has revealed how tight security was on the set of Friends. Picture: Warner Bros. /Courtesy: Everett Collection

Friends star Lisa Kudrow may have been one of the most recognised TV stars in the 90s but that did not stop security from making sure she wasn't a thief.

The actress, 56, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, revealed that Friends' security were so strict that they would search her car every night to make sure she hadn't stolen anything from the set of the iconic comedy, reports The Sun.

Recounting her days on the beloved sitcom, she told Jimmy Kimmel on his Live From His House show she treasured the one item she did manage to keep from the set, a cookie jar from Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Rachel Green's (Jennifer Aniston) apartment.

Kudrow got her hands on the jar thanks to co-star Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing on the show. She couldn't believe he'd managed to get his hands on some goodies from the set and quizzed him on it when he handed her the cookie jar which looks like a clock and reads "cookie time".

Kudrow showed off the Friends memento during her interview.

Kudrow told Kimmel: "I think the first thing I asked was, 'This was so nice - did you get permission?'"

That's when she revealed the nightly security searches: "I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left."

Kudrow explained why of all the items should've ended up with from the Friends' set, it was the cookie jar. She said: "We're shooting a scene, years before we were finished, and my line was, 'Oh! I better get going'.

"As the words were coming out, I went, 'Oh, good, there's a clock.'

"I gestured to that, and said, 'Oh! Look at the time. I gotta get going.'

"And during shooting, Matthew said, 'Did you look at the cookie jar and say look at the time?'"

Kudrow (far right) as Phoebe in Friends.

Her hilarious anecdote came just days after she admitted she never watched the later episodes of Friends and couldn't really remember what happened.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kudrow said of the later stages of the 10-series show: "I haven't seen some of the later episodes, to be honest.

"And then I don't rewatch them. So it's really fun to talk about things.

"Someone remembers it one way and someone remembers something else about it altogether, and I don't know, it's really fun. It's great.

"And then some people have phenomenal memories. Jennifer remembers everything and Matt remembers everything."

She then quipped: "And I remember nothing."

Yet the actress has surely had plenty of time to revisit the episodes in lockdown, in preparation for the HBO Max reunion episode.

This was originally scheduled for release in May, with filming planned for March, yet the coronavirus pandemic has put all plans on hold. The show was scheduled to begin production at the now-iconic soundstage on the Warner Brothers studio lot in Los Angeles where the famous series originally taped.

However, sources confirmed to Deadline that after an initial postponement to May, further delays are now to be expected.

