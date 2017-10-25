News

Friends and family help out Savannah

SEEKING SUPPORT: Savannah Daoud-Opit will need to have brain surgery.
Christian Morrow
FAMILY and friends of Byron woman Savannah Daoud-Opit have set up a Go Fund Me campaign to help defray medical costs of much needed brain surgery she is to undergo next month in Melbourne.

Earlier this year Savannah was diagnosed with an Arteriovenous (Arterial vein) Malformation, AVM, in the left frontal lobe. Following a cranial angiogram, which took place at the AVM Clinic in the Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, it was determined the best course of action for Savannah's case was open brain surgery.

"The prognosis is positive but as with any surgery there are risks involved, particularly with brain surgery,” Her father Gary Opit said.

"After the operation Savannah will be unable to work or drive a car for some time while she recovers and may need post-operative treatment depending on the outcome.”

Savannah is well known in the area, having attended Shearwater Primary School and Mullumbimby High School. She went on to complete a Bachelor of Environmental Science and Honours Degree at Griffith University and a Master of Environment Degree at Melbourne University.

To help out go to: www.gofundme .com/savannahs-avm-brain -surgery-nov-17

