Fried chicken and trivia for a good cause

GET your trivia knowledge ready for the Beaumont People trivia night and silent auction.

The Beaumont People will be once again hosting the fundraiser on October 25 at Bangalow Bowling Club from 6pm to 10pm, with all money raised going to Liberation Larder.

Liberation Larder was launched in 2009, and provides hot lunches, bags of fresh produce and emergency frozen meals to those in need in Byron Bay.

With many people facing food insecurity, Liberation Larder are working to address this issue by growing, sourcing, collecting, cooking and distributing food to those people in need, and the Beaumont People were proud to be able to assist Liberation Larder with their efforts.

Following the success of last year's event, the Beaumont People trivia night and silent auction have plenty of fantastic prizes up for grabs, as well as some wonderful auction items.

Perhaps you could even buy some early Christmas presents?

The Beaumont People are hoping to raise $15,000 this year, which they say will make a 'huge difference to the services that Liberation Larder are able provide'.

Tickets cost $55, including a booking fee, and provides participants with a meal and an automatic donation to Liberation Larder.

The menu includes southern fried chicken, chips and gravy, coleslaw and a bread roll.

A vegetarian option is also available, and all food is gluten free.