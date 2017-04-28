Fresh from the hydro hut to you

ALWAYS piled high with lush-looking fresh and healthy leafy greens, The Gourmet Salad Hut is one of the most popular stalls at the local farmers' markets.

Rob and Narelle Andrews, who have been farming at Burringbar for more than 25 years, grow an impressive range of greens, including fancy lettuce, mizuna, herbs such as parsley, dill coriander, basil and mint, spinach and kale, Asian greens, and hard-to-find but highly nutritious salad greens like beetroot leaves and watercress.

All of their greens are grown using hydroponics.

Rob says hydroponics has a number of advantages - it uses less water and reduces the need for pesticides, herbicides and other chemicals. The system also ensures the plants get exactly what they need in the way of nutrients and water, which explains why they always look so healthy.

Alongside the leafy greens, The Gourmet Salad Hut is also known for Narelle's delicious home-made pestos, pickles, relishes, jams and butters.

Narelle says she started making the preserves to stop the excess greens and any other produce on the farm going to waste, but they have become so popular, that she now grows some ingredients especially for them.

Included in Narelle's seasonal range is a dairy-free pesto with basil, coriander, watercress, rocket and cashews, a sweet chilli relish, guava jam, passionfruit skin jam, lime ginger choko jam, mulberry jam, orange marmalade, cumquat marmalade, lime marmalade, four fruit marmalade, sweet chilli coriander mint relish, fig jam, passionfruit butter and choko pickle.

Find the Gourmet Salad Hut at the New Brighton Farmers' Market every Tuesday and the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market every Friday.