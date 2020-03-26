Menu
Pornhub Premium goes free amid coronavirus pandemic

by Jack Gramenz
26th Mar 2020 4:31 PM

 

The world's biggest porn site is making its normally paid premium tier available for free worldwide for the next four weeks to help the horny billions around the world cope with widespread isolation.

Pornhub previously made its Premium offering available free to viewers in Italy but is now expanding the offer as coronavirus spreads around the world, keeping many in their house and decimating the sex lives of those who don't live with their partner.

 

To take advantage of the offer, viewers need to tick a box vowing to isolate in their homes to help flatten the curve.

Those who aren't able to isolate have to promise to regularly wash their hands.

You'll still need to create an account to access Pornhub Premium, a commitment some are unwilling to make themselves, especially given there is more porn on the free version of the site than you can possibly watch without losing your mind.

Pornhub is also donating 85 per cent of video sales to performers who have had to stop working due to the pandemic.

Pornhub has seen traffic go up as countries are locked down. Picture: Tim de Waelec/ Getty Images
While the relief does provide good optics for the adult entertainment site, it come after years of profiting off often-pirated porn that has had a vastly detrimental impact on the industry.

The site has also been criticised for its poor handling of revenge porn, which proliferates on the site, as well as its laissez-faire approach to copyright and human trafficking.

More than half a million people have signed a petition started earlier this month calling for the site to be shut down and its executives punished for not adequately verifying the age and consent of people featured in the videos.

That number doesn't even begin to approach the 42 billion visitors the site had last year.

Originally published as Free porn for horny homebound

The site has also changed its name to ‘Stayhome Hub’.
