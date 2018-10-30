Free fitness in the park

NEW outdoor gym equipment has been installed at South Golden Beach near the community centre to encourage residents to get active, coinciding with existing outdoor gym equipment at Waterlily Park in Ocean Shores.

Northern NSW Local Health District (LHD) in partnership with Byron Shire Council, will be offering free outdoor gym equipment classes at South Golden Beach and Ocean Shores next week.

The Northern NSW LHD is running the free 'come and try' sessions to help residents learn how to use the outdoor gym equipment safely for improved fitness.

Northern NSW Local Health District Health Promotion manager Jillian Adams said the aim was to help make daily exercise easily accessible for local residents.

"Being outdoors and active is great for both physical and mental health,” she said.

"We are delighted that Byron Shire has installed fantastic new equipment near the community centre at South Golden Beach for residents to enjoy whenever they want.”

Ms Adams said finding time to be active or get to the gym can be difficult, but this equipment makes it much easier as you can "have a go during your morning stroll or even make an exercise routine out of it”.

"The free training sessions will help residents learn how to use the new equipment safely as well as set health goals,” Ms Adams said.

"It's not only a great opportunity to get active, it's a great way to have fun and socialise.”

The 'Come and Try' training sessions will be run over a four-week program at both South Golden Beach and Ocean Shores.

South Golden Beach: First session Saturday, November 3 8.30-10am. Subsequent sessions November 10, 17 and 24 from 8.30-9.30am.

Ocean Shores, Waterlily Park: First session Saturday, November 3 from 10.30am-noon. Subsequent sessions November 10, 17 and 24 from 10-11am.

For free registration, phone fitness instructor Linda 0423956585.