Free Buttery day-hab program helps get to the CORE of addiction

ONE of Australia's best known adiction treatmen centres is launching a new, free drug and alcohol addiction treatment in Byron Bay

The Buttery, based near Byron Bay, is establishing the program to allow more people to get help with their drug and alcohol problems without joining a residential program.

"This concept is not only more cost-effective than residential rehab, it is flexible enough to help people who would never have been able to put their family commitments on hold to seek intensive rehab,” said the program's manager, Krystian Gruft.

The Community Rehab, called CORE, is an evidence-based, model of intensive rehabilitation which has revolutionised the practice of addiction treatment.

Many people who would benefit from a long-term stay at The Buttery or other rehab are unable to do so because of long waiting lists or due to personal circumstances, such as those who are parents or carers.

CORE will be delivered during school hours, five days per week over six weeks followed by aftercare.

The six-week program will be offered in 2017 in Byron Bay, Lismore and Tweed Heads free of charge.

Ms Gruft. said the program will have a holistic "North Coast flavour” and address lifestyle issues such as nutrition, exercise, stress management, mental health, and budgeting.

It will also offer opportunities for recreational and social activities in a safe and caring environment to address the social isolation that many people experience.

"The Buttery will be able to draw on our many years of experience in helping people with drug and alcohol problems,” Ms Gruft said.

"CORE will be a welcome addition to local treatment options. Even more people will have the chance to pursue a fulfilling life regardless of the difficulties they have faced,”

To find out more about the program: http://www.buttery.org.au/community-based-rehab-program/

The program is being funded by North Coast Primary Health Network, an Australian Government Initiative.