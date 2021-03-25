Menu
FREE TELEHEALTH: Healthy North Coast has announced a free GP Telehealth service for people impacted by flooding or other severe weather on the NSW North Coast. File Photo
News

Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

Alison Paterson
25th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Anyone impacted by flooding or severe weather can now access a free 24-hour Healthy North Coast GP Telehealth service.

On Wednesday March 24, 2021, Healthy North Cast announced the service was established to support people affected by the severe weather and flooding on the NSW North Coast.

Across the region, local health services have been impacted and some are still closed due to

power outages, staff shortages and floods.

Residents in flood-affected areas who are not able to get an appointment with their regular

GP can phone the service on 1800 931 158 to organise a phone or video appointment any

day of the week.

Healthy North Coast GP Telehealth can provide:

  • Information, advice, diagnosis and treatment
  • Prescriptions sent to your local pharmacy
  • Medical certificates
  • Specialist referrals.

After their appointment, a care summary can be sent to the patient, their regular GP and to

My Health Record.

This service has been funded by Healthy North Coast through their North Coast PHN

program and is part of the Commonwealth’s flood-relief support program. It is offered in

partnership with Telstra Health through the HealthNow platform.

The 1800-service is designed to be used if people in flood-affected areas are not able to get

an appointment with their regular GP.

More information

  • Free GP Telehealth 1800 931 158
  • The Healthy North Coast postcode checker will tell you if you can use this online service.
  • In medical emergencies, call triple-0 (triple-0) immediately.
  • If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
