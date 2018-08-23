Menu
Adams defrauded more than $500,000 from his employer Harwood Marine
Fraudster steals $500,000 to support Asian girlfriends

1st Feb 2018 10:00 AM

A NEW South Wales man who defrauded his employers more than $500,000 over almost five years to help financially support up to seven different women in the Philippines and Thailand has been jailed.

Glenn Adams, 63, pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception through 183 bogus transactions, which totalled $548,074 from January 1, 2012 until he was caught in November, 2016, Grafton's Daily Examiner reports.

In evidence at his sentencing hearing at Grafton District Court on Tuesday, Adams said he travelled with a friend to the Philippines in 2008 where he met a woman at a karaoke bar and began a relationship with her and financially supported her and her three young children to establish a family business.

