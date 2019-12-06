Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Oakey Creek Mine, operated by Glencore Australia. Picture: Supplied.
Business

Fraud investigation into major mining company

Caitlan Charles
6th Dec 2019 7:25 PM | Updated: 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INTERNATIONAL mining giant Glencore is under investigation from the UK Serious Fraud Office.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported the SFO investigation added to ongoing corruption probes into one of the world's biggest commodities traders in the US and Brazil.

In a company statement to investors, Glencore said the SFO had opened an investigation into suspicions of bribery in the business conduct of the group.

"Glencore will co-operate with the SFO investigations," the statement said.

Glencore Australia operates multiple coal mines in the Bowen Basin including mines in Clermont, Collinsville, Glenden, Emerald and Middlemount.

bowen basin editors picks glencore glencore coal
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        premium_icon Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        News Retail giant Coles will pay millions to the nation’s dairy farmers after being accused of misleading consumers over a price rise on supermarket-branded milk.

        How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        premium_icon How to get ahead of the water waitlist with new carter

        News The service will operate seven days a week until the drought breaks with up to...

        Bay FM invites firefighters for a dance

        premium_icon Bay FM invites firefighters for a dance

        News RFS volunteers are invited to take a break from firegrounds and set the Bangalow...

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        News WITH saleyards closing, farmers are reminded plan ahead for summer