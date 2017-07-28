News

Fraud arrest over elaborate scheme

Hamish Broome
| 28th Jul 2017 11:38 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE de facto partner of former Byron Bay businessman Daniel Kive Albert, whose failed Glamour Nail scheme allegedly cost unwitting investors millions of dollars, has been arrested and charged for fraud.

Kelly Hannah, 48, was arrested at 8am yesterday morning at her home in Sydney.

Strike force detectives executing a search warrant on Hannah's Woollahra address seized computers, portable hard drives, and documents. The seized material will be analysed by specialised forensic accountants.

She was taken to Waverly Police Station and charged with 35 counts of fraud.

Police will allege Hannah was involved in establishing fraudulent business ventures and defrauded at least 35 people to a total of more than $5.5 million.

She was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Waverly Local Court on Tuesday September 5.

Both Kelly and Daniel Kive Albert are well known to Byron Bay residents who were caught up in the Glamour Nail scheme as both employees and investors.

Albert was known as Daniel Hannah to locals while operating in Byron Bay back in 2011 and 2012 from a rented Coopers Shoot mansion.

Conman Daniel Albert (aka Daniel Hannah or Daniel Bowman) whose partner Kelly Hannah has been charged with 35 counts of fraud. Albert is expected to be arrested upon his return to Australia after being jailed in New Zealand in 2016.
Conman Daniel Albert (aka Daniel Hannah or Daniel Bowman) whose partner Kelly Hannah has been charged with 35 counts of fraud. Albert is expected to be arrested upon his return to Australia after being jailed in New Zealand in 2016. Contributed

Glamour Nail sold distribution licences for nail art vending machines across Australia, the Middle East, North America.

Last month The Northern Star told the story of Nyoli Scobie who worked as a sales consultant for the company, unwittingly selling licences for machines which were never delivered.

According to a report in The Australian, Glamour Nail collapsed in late 2013 owing $4m to more than 60 unsecured creditors, mostly people who had paid for machines that never materialised.

Glamour Nail was solely registered in Kelly Hannah's name, but it was reported that Albert was the driving force.

The couple's activities have been under investigation since detectives from the Fraud and Cybercrime Squad established Strike Force Summercloud to investigate a "number of fraudulent investment schemes".

Albert is currently in a New Zealand jail after being convicted for the fraud of a Christchurch man to the tune of $500,000 through a similar vending machine sales business.

He is expected to be released and deported back to Australian within weeks.

Investigations by police are continuing and further arrests are expected.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  con man daniel albert daniel hannah daniel kive albert fraud nyoli scobie

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

DID the billionaire use a high-tech device to protect his privacy at the festival? Triple J presenter thinks so.

Moon brings out odd behaviour in our fish

The 2014 Dave Irvine Snapper Classic produced some excellent catches. It will be held off Coffs Harbour next month, from August 4-6. PHOTO: CONTRIBUTED

A few species have shut down for reasons best known to themselves

Tents for homeless: Making the most of Splendour's aftermath

Punters urged to donate their clean gear to Social Futures to help the homeless.

'Absolute wasteland', scoured for goods

Commonwealth flood disaster assistance for Byron residents

IN DEEP: This car was caught in the flood in Dryden Street Byron Bay.

Byron resdients can apply for one-off flood payment

Local Partners

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

ENTRIES to the North Coast music awards are now open.

Fictionalised families a topic for Drewe

FESTIVAL AUTHOR: Robert Drewe will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival with his new book Whipbird.

The Writer's Festival at Byron Bay is only eight more sleeps away

The best and the weirdest: The Splendour Awards 2017

Triple J's Hack presenter Tom Tilley (left) is also the bass player for Client Liaison at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The festival may be over but the memories will last for ever.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

Judah Kelly headed for Gympie Muster before solo tour

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly announces national tour.

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Fantastic Family Home Or Beachside Investment

2B Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,120,000 to...

This solid brick home is located in one of the quietest settings close to town. The property has a north aspect overlooking a reserve and is only a few minutes...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The land also has subdivision potential...

Spacious Townhouse In Prime Byron Bay Location

4/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $670,000 to...

Low maintenance and perfectly positioned, this 3 bedroom townhouse presents an excellent opportunity for young couples, smart investors and empty nesters seeking...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Byron Bay Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!