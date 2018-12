Rain buckets down in Maryborough just after 2pm on Tuesday, December 4. Bazaar St

MORE than 32,000 Fraser Coast residents are without power as severe thunderstorms lash the region.

According to Ergon Energy, the loss of power is due to unknown damage requiring emergency repairs.

Ergon is unsure how long the repairs will take and when the power will resume.

The affected areas spread from Glenwood to Bundaberg.