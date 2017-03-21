Francisco's Table putting on a fresh, outdoor feast

DINING: Argentinean chef Francisco Smoje, of Francisco's Table, is taking his table outdoors this Sunday, with a 'lunch in the paddock' at Mullum Showgrounds.

LOCAL pop-up dining experience Francisco's Table is going alfresco this Sunday, hosting a 'lunch in the paddock' at Mullumbimby Showgrounds.

Argentinean chef Francisco Smoje will create one of his signature paddock-to-plate feasts, featuring plenty of fresh, seasonal and locally-sourced produce, served in the shade of the showground's magnificent fig trees.

In true Francisco's Table style, the menu will not be fully revealed until the day.

"That's one of the things I love most,” said Francisco.

"It's like going to a friend's house. You never call your friend and ask, 'Hey, what are you cooking for me?'

"You just go and relax and enjoy what they have prepared. I think it's just beautiful to surrender yourself to that.

"I love that hardly anyone asks us what we're cooking, and if they do it's more to do with the wine choice or specific dietary requirement.”

If the previous events are anything to go by, diners can expect the special $50 BYO event to include the simple and delicious Mediterranean-style food Francisco is known for, including home-made bread, local cheese and olives, plenty of fresh vegetables and local seafood or meat.

Francisco, who regularly hosts dinners at the Coorabell and Federal halls, said this Sunday's long lazy lunch from 1-4pm was inspired by the success of a similar event last year, held after the Friday morning Mullumbimby Farmers Market.

For more details or to book, visit the Francisco's Table Facebook page.