Fran Drescher reveals big Nanny news

FRAN Drescher has revealed that she's "in talks" to reboot The Nanny, nearly 20 years after the series finale.

The actress, 60, told Entertainment Tonight that she'd been holding discussions with ex-husband and Nanny co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson.

"We're talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it," Drescher told Entertainment Tonight. "We're working on a very big project. It's going to be very exciting for the fans, but I'm not at liberty to announce it yet. But it's gonna be big."

The series ended with the nanny from Queens marrying her dashing British boss Maxwell Sheffield, and having kids of her own.

The unlikely couple ended up together.

But if the reboot does get the green light, Drescher said to expect big changes from Fran Fine.

"She would've maybe gotten involved in more things [that] Fran Drescher is involved with," she said.

"All kinds of things from environmental issues, to health, to civil liberties, that's what I think Fran would be doing now - opening her big Queens mouth for the greater good."

Drescher added: "The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later. We can't just pick up where we left off. But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it."

Drescher had first hinted that she'd be keen to bring The Nanny back in an interview last December.

"As far as a reboot goes, I would be open to it if somebody wanted to do it," she told Closer Weekly.

But she may have trouble convincing Charles Shaughnessy, who played Mr Sheffield.

"The whole concept of The Nanny is a nanny to these three kids. When those three kids are all grown up, there is no need for a nanny," he said last year, according to Radar Online .

"Other than getting a bunch of the same actors 20 years later and 20 years older together again, I don't know how it would work."