
Four-year-old falls from seventh-floor balcony

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
4th Oct 2020 8:24 PM


 

A four year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling from a seventh-floor hotel balcony in Sydney's south today.

Emergency services arrived at Novotel Brighton Le Sands about 12:25pm on Sunday after reports a child had fallen about eight metres from a balcony at the hotel.

The four-year-old was found at the scene with head injuries.

It's understood he fell the from balcony on the seventh floor but sloped roofing below broke his fall.

He was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the fall but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

