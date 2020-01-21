Menu
Four people have been saved while swimming at Sunshine Coast beaches today. Picture: Brendan Radke
Four rescued in less than an hour at Coast beaches

Ashley Carter
21st Jan 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:20 PM
FOUR people have been rescued from Sunshine Coast waters in less than an hour today as lifesavers urge beachgoers to exercise extreme caution.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Coolum Beach about 11.50am after two people were caught in a rip.

The male and female were helped out of the water, off David Low Way, and were taken to Nambour Hospital in stable conditions as a precaution.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s were also helped from the water at Maroochydore about 40 minutes later.

The QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident off Alexandra Parade about 12.35pm and transported the pair to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

