Menu
Login
News

Four pedestrians hit by car in Melbourne

26th Jun 2018 5:53 PM

A CAR has crashed into several pedestrians on a street in Melbourne's CBD.

The "exact degrees" of the victims' injuries are not yet known, according to emergency services.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said authorities were investigating "after a vehicle struck around four pedestrians" on A'Beckett Street, near Queen Street and Market Street in the CBD, just after 5pm.

The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly abandoned the car and fled on foot. He is yet to be located. Police are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

The affected pedestrians are being treated for injuries. The incident is not believed to be terror related.

editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Byron Bay Public School joins the space race

    Byron Bay Public School joins the space race

    News BYRON Public School students got to touch a shooting star this week.

    • 26th Jun 2018 8:47 PM
    Hiatus Kaiyote sampled by Beyonce and Jay-Z

    Hiatus Kaiyote sampled by Beyonce and Jay-Z

    Music Future Soul band is coming to the Northern Rivers next week.

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Music Musician will bring his latest album next month

    It takes a village to raise a family

    It takes a village to raise a family

    News Seminar to help with raining families

    Local Partners