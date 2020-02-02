Four kids killed, three injured in horror crash

Four children on their way to buy ice cream have been killed and another boy left fighting for life after a drunk driver crashed into them on a suburban street in Sydney's northwest.

A boy and his two young sisters are among the victims. The fourth deceased child, also under 12, was a close family friend.

The horrific crash occurred in Oatlands, near Parramatta, early on Saturday night after the children's babysitter took them down the road for ice cream, The Sunday Telegraph understands.

Distressed locals gather at the crash scene and comfort each other. Picture: TNV

The siblings' parents, believed to have six children, were out for dinner together.

Police believe the group of seven children were riding along the footpath on Bettington Rd just before 8pm when a Mitsubishi dual cab 4WD mounted the kerb and ploughed into them.

The three siblings and family friend died at the scene. The siblings' brother, aged 10, was in a stable condition last night after suffering head injuries.

Two other girls, 10 and 13, were transported to Westmead Children' Hospital with cuts and bruises.

Police believe the girls will recover and are not seriously hurt.

Police cordon off the investigation site. Picture: TNV

The crash happened around the corner from the family home in a quiet, residential pocket of Oatlands, near the golf club.

The street has a 50km/h speed limit but witnesses described skid marks on the footpath by the road.

As investigators tried to piece together the seconds before the crash, police said alcohol was a factor.

Police said the driver - a 29-year-old man local to the area - returned a positive result to an initial roadside breath test, and was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and alcohol tests. He was last night at Castle Hill Police Station with his 24-year-old male passenger.

Traumatic scenes unfolded on the street as distraught family members and friends gathered.

A man, believed to be the father of three of the children, is comforted by police. Picture: TNV

One man, believed to be the children's father, sobbed and bent double in anguish. He was shepherded away from the scene into the embrace of a friend, but later returned, clutching a bottle of water and deeply distressed.

One woman, supported by a friend, wept as she was embraced by friends and eventually collapsed to the ground.

A friend of the father said the incident sent shockwaves through the community.

" I can't even comprehend it," the friend said. "He has six kids - he's lost half his family. They've lived here for years - (the father's) a builder - everyone around here knows him."

The wrecked car. Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the accident. Picture: TNV

A resident of Bettington Rd said he was outside near his garage when he heard car brakes, skidding and "a great big crash. It was a high impact crash," he said. "There were skid marks leading onto the footpath. I don't know CPR," he added.

"I know the family affected and I know the children. The family is close to us."

Another witness said residents ran out of their homes and attempted to save the children's lives.

"People ran over and were doing CPR until the paramedics got here," the nearby homeowner said. "One woman was screaming out: 'Save them, save them'."

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Oatlands. Picture: TNV

A message posted to the Living Maronite Facebook page read: "Tonight before you sleep we ask that you remember in your prayers a young Maronite family from our Parish who has been devastatingly affected by a serious accident. We keep them all in our prayers."

Acting Assistant Commissioner Jason Joyce said the family were at the hospital being comforted by relatives. He said there was little information police could provide them this early in the investigation.

"They're obviously very distraught and under these circumstances we can't provide much information to them at this stage so that's difficult for them," he said.

"We're trying to give them as much support as we can. A number of family members are at the hospital."

Two women comforting each other at the crash site. Picture: TNV

A large crowd of grieving family and friends gathered outside the Children's Hospital at Westmead.

There was a heavy police presence at the hospital, including two public order and riot squad units.

The visibly distressed group was waiting peacefully at the doors to the hospital.

The driver's male passenger was also taken by police back to Castle Hill police station and was assisting police in the investigation.

Asked if the driver attempted to flee the scene, Acting Assistant Commissioner Joyce said it was too early in the investigation to confirm that.

NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Andrew McAlpine said 18 paramedics rushed to the location when the call was first received and were confronted by a horrific scene.

"When the first crews arrived on scene they were met with carnage, a very, very difficult scene with a lot of chaos," he said. "It's incredibly hard for all emergency services."