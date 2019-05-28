‘Catastrophic’ crash: Mum, four kids dead

FOUR young children and their mother have died in a fiery head-on crash that's closed a highway south of the Queensland town of Kingaroy.

The woman and her children were in a car attempting to overtake a truck on the Bunya Highway just before 7.20pm yesterday.

The car hit another truck heading in the opposite direction.

One of the policeman called to the scene described the accident as "catastrophic".

The truck flipped over in the collision and both vehicles burst into flames.

"It's certainly one of the worst accidents I've ever seen. It's just a tragedy for everyone involved," he told Channel 9.

Three of the children, all aged under 10, and the driver, a 35-year-old woman from Eli Waters at Hervey Bay, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth child, a girl who was also in the car, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

However, the young girl died during the flight.

The 47-year-old truck driver managed to free himself from his vehicle and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Bunya Highway remains closed, and will remain so for several hours.

"Motorists are advised to plan ahead with their journey and avoid the area," police said in a statement.

Police are still working to formally identify the victims and are still investigating at the scene.