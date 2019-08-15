Menu
Login
Four Philadelphia police officers have been injured after an active gunman fired at them in an ongoing shooting incident.
Four Philadelphia police officers have been injured after an active gunman fired at them in an ongoing shooting incident.
Crime

Four cops shot by active gunman

15th Aug 2019 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:15 AM

FOUR Philadelphia police officers have been injured after an active gunman fired at them in an ongoing shooting incident.

Philadelphia Police Sargeant Eric Gripp said there is a large police presence on the street of the shooting, in the city's Nicetown section.

He said several officers have been injured and warned people to avoid the area while the shooting is ongoing.

The suspect has barricaded himself inside a building, and about a dozen officers took cover behind cars as officials surrounded a home with guns drawn, ABC News reported.

One woman told the outlet she heard over 100 gunshots and saw people running for their lives. "I heard so many gunshots... I'm scared," she said.

The officers have been taken to temple University Hospital, with wounds believed to be non-life threatening.

A fifth officer was injured by a crash at the scene.

Temple University put itself on partial lockdown, urging people to seek shelter and remain cautious.

 

 

More to come...

More Stories

crime gun control shooting

Top Stories

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    TV Reality TV star Susie Bradley has been escorted by security out of boyfriend Todd Carney’s football game after getting into a fight with other spectators.

    Game on as finals approach

    Game on as finals approach

    News Ladder leaders close in Prems soccer competition.

    Vietnam Veterans Day - Time to reflect on Long Tan

    Vietnam Veterans Day - Time to reflect on Long Tan

    News COMMEMORATING those who served in a war with no winners.

    Politics in the pub right from heart

    Politics in the pub right from heart

    News TACKLING the big ides is always best done in the front bar.